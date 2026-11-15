The NFC South has a critical showdown for NFL Week 10, with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The teams enter Week 10 at 3-5, and would you believe they're tied for first place? This is the first of two meetings this season, and Carolina enters on a three-game losing streak. New Orleans is coming off a close overtime win against the Browns following its bye week. We're looking at the latest Panthers vs. Saints odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, where New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point home favorite, and highlighting our Panthers vs. Saints best bets. The Over/Under for total points scored is 48.5. We are using NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. Target NFL predictions at Kalshi, where new users can get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The SportsLine Projection Model is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Panthers vs. Saints betting odds (via DraftKings)

Panthers vs. Saints money line: Panthers -105, Saints -115 Panthers vs. Saints Over/Under: 48.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Panthers vs. Saints spread: Saints -1.5

Panthers vs. Saints betting preview

The winner of this Week 10 matchup will move to 4-5 and will sit in first place in the division by itself. That's the state of the NFC South, which sent an 8-9 Panthers team to the postseason last year. Could we see 7-10 make it this year? That's certainly on the table given how each of the four teams have looked so far this season.

It looked like the Panthers were the clear team to beat a few weeks ago, especially with Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard all clicking. But Carolina has lost three straight by a combined 96-53, with a blowout loss to Tampa Bay doing a lot of the heavy lifting there. The Panthers have lost to Denver and Green Bay over its last two games, by a single score each time. The Panthers' defense has been one of the NFL's worst, especially against the run, and the team fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero ahead of Week 9.

As for the Saints, they were viewed as a sneaky playoff contender before the season began after Tyler Shough and Co. won four of their final five games last year. New Orleans has started to turn it around, winning two of three after an abysmal 1-4 start. The Saints are similar to the Panthers in that their offense can be dangerous, but their defense is one of the worst in the NFL.

Carolina and New Orleans are each 3-5 against the spread this year. The Panthers are 4-4 to the Over, and New Orleans is 5-3 to the Over. Spend $5+ on Panthers vs. Saints in Week 10 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Panthers vs. Saints picks, prediction

Over 48.5

The Panthers are 11th in points per game and the Saints are 15th. Defensively, Carolina is allowing the fifth-most points per game, and New Orleans is allowing the sixth-most in the NFL. As such, this has the makings of a shootout. The SportsLine model has Over 48.5 points hitting in 53% of its simulations. Wager on NFL Week 10 games, including Jets-Chiefs, with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bet resets: