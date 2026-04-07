Reigning Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain continue their quest to repeat as champions when they take on Liverpool in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday, April 8. These two sides met in the Round of 16 in last year's Champions League competition with PSG taking out Liverpool on penalties 4-1 in the second leg after the teams finished both games tied at 1-1 on aggregate.

Kickoff from Parc des Princes is set for 3 p.m. ET and soccer fans can tune into all the action live on Paramount+. Paris Saint-Germain are -135 home favorites on the 90-minute money line in the latest PSG vs. Liverpool odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while Liverpool are +330 underdogs. A draw is +320 and the total comes in at 3.5 (Over +120, Under -150). Before placing any wagers on Wednesday's PSG vs. Liverpool match, you should check out what SportsLine expert Martin Green is betting.

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for PSG vs. Liverpool on Wednesday, April 8.

PSG vs. Liverpool best bets

PSG money line (-135): 1u

Ousmane Dembele anytime goal scorer (+130): 0.5u

PSG could pile more misery upon Arne Slot's beleaguered Liverpool team when they meet in Paris on Wednesday. Slot is under intense pressure after the Reds lost 4-0 to Man City in the FA Cup quarterfinals at the weekend. Captain Virgil Van Dijk apologized to the club's fans, as he said the players "gave up" in the second half of that game. Liverpool are also on a three-game winless streak in the Premier League, which has seen them slip down to fifth in the table. Some supporters have called on the club to fire Slot, and reports suggest that former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso could replace him in the summer. Now the Reds will need to travel to Paris to face arguably the best team in Europe. PSG won the Champions League last season, and they look just as formidable this time around, so they could capitalize on Liverpool's shortcomings.

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PSG relish the Champions League knockout stage

PSG finished 15th in the Champions League table last season with four wins, a draw and three defeats from eight games. It was an underwhelming record, but they went on an absolute tear in the knockout stage of the competition. The Parisians thumped Brest 10-0 on aggregate in the playoffs, which teed up a Round of 16 clash with Liverpool. The Reds picked up a 1-0 win in Paris, but that came on the back of a remarkable individual performance from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. PSG were dominant - 65% possession, with 29 shots and 10 attempts on target - but Alisson was like a brick wall. Liverpool had one shot on goal in the entire match - Harvey Elliott's 88th minute strike, which nestled into the back of the net.

However, PSG won 1-0 at Anfield in the second leg. It went to penalties and the Parisians prevailed. PSG then beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate in the semifinals, before thumping Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. History could be repeating itself this season. PSG finished 11th in the Champions League table with just four wins from eight games, but they've come alive in the knockout stage. They beat Monaco 5-4 in the playoff round before thumping Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Alisson injury dents Liverpool's chances of success

PSG dominate their domestic league and they're normally well ahead of their rivals by the spring. That means they can afford to rest players in Ligue 1 games, keeping them fresh for the Champions League. English teams don't really have that luxury as it's a far more competitive league and they're fighting for points throughout the spring. The French authorities are also playing their part to boost PSG's chances of conquering Europe again. PSG were due to face Toulouse on Saturday, but they moved the game forward to Friday instead. That has given PSG an extra day to rest and recharge ahead of Liverpool's visit. The Parisians beat Toulouse 3-1 in that match, extending their winning streak to four games in all competitions.

Key players like Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are firing on all cylinders, and they could run riot against Liverpool's struggling defense. You can never write Liverpool off as they have quality players like Van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Hugo Ekitike in their ranks. However, Alisson is injured, so they can't rely on more heroics in Paris from him, and Mohamed Salah is out of sorts. It all points to a home win for PSG at the Parc des Princes this week, with Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé leading the charge. He scored twice in the 3-1 win against Toulouse on Friday and could play a starring role in this game.