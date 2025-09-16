The Week 3 NFL schedule opens with an AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills on 'Thursday Night Football', offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Buffalo, led by reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen, is looking to improve to 3-0 on the season after beating the Ravens in Week 1 and the Jets in Week 2. The Dolphins are looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Colts in Week 1 and Patriots in Week 2. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Tuesday, September 16

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 16

QB Josh Allen, Bills, 12.5 Longest Rush - more (1.85x)

Allen had a strong 2024 season, throwing for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 101.4. He also showcased his mobility by rushing for 531 yards and scoring 12 rushing touchdowns, reinforcing his status as one of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks. Through the end of the 2024 season, Allen has amassed nearly 27,000 career passing yards with 197 passing touchdowns and 67 rushing scores. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

RB James Cook, Bills, 1.5 Rush + Receiving TDs - more (3.49x)

Cook had a breakout 2024 season with the Buffalo Bills, carrying the ball 207 times for 1,009 rushing yards and leading the league with 16 rushing touchdowns. He also added 32 receptions for 258 yards and two scores. Over his career, Cook has played in 51 regular season games, accumulated 2,814 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, plus 103 catches for 944 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins, 0.5 Rush + Receiving TDs - more (2.44x)

Hill has started the 2025 season with 10 receptions for 149 yards through two games, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch but has yet to find the end zone. In 2024, he posted 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns across 17 games, a slight dip from his usual production due in part to injuries. Over his career through the end of 2024, Hill has surpassed 11,000 receiving yards and 80 touchdowns, maintaining his reputation as one of the NFL's most dynamic and explosive playmakers. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 10.08x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay.