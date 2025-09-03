The 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Cowboys and Eagles, making it the focal point for anyone placing Week 1 prop bets. In addition to Eagles vs. Cowboys, there are plenty of other opportunities to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Week 1 of the NFL season features a stacked slate, including Chiefs vs. Chargers in Sao Paulo on Friday, Steelers vs. Jets in Aaron Rodgers' return to MetLife Stadium, Bills vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football, and Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. This ParlayPlay promo code gives new users the chance to get in on the action with minimal risk. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

Best picks for September 3

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs, 5.5 rush attempts - more (1.68x)

Hunt, a seasoned NFL running back, has amassed over 5,100 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns across his career, along with 249 receptions for 2,066 yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. In the 2024 season, he totaled 728 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns for the Chiefs. He will be playing in a backup role in 2025, but is still expected to be featured in Kansas City's offense.

Ladd McConkey, Chargers, 71.5 receiving yards - more (1.68x)

McConkey, who was drafted 34th overall by the Chargers in 2024, set franchise rookie records with 82 receptions and 1,149 receiving yards, surpassing Keenan Allen's previous marks. He also scored seven touchdowns and showcased his big-play ability with a standout playoff performance, recording 197 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Houston Texans, setting an NFL rookie postseason record in the process.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 215.5 pass yards - more (1.77x)

Hurts' combination of passing efficiency and rushing ability makes him one of the league's most dynamic offensive players. In 2024, he threw for over 3,600 yards with 27 touchdowns, while also adding 760 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores. Hurts has an outstanding group of pass catchers at his disposal.

