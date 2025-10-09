The Philadelphia Eagles make the short trip over to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. to take on the New York Giants to kick off the Week 5 NFL schedule on 'Thursday Night Football', offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, losing to the Denver Broncos 21-17 in Week 5, and enter with a 4-1 overall record. The Giants are looking to bounce back from their 26-14 Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The 2025 MLB Playoffs also continue on Thursday with Dodgers vs. Phillies and Brewers vs. Cubs. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, 119.5 Rushing Yards - more (3.53x)

Barkley exploded onto the scene in Philadelphia in 2024, rushing 345 times for 2,005 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns en route to earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. Through five weeks in 2025, he has carried the ball 83 times for 267 yards and three rushing touchdowns. While his 2024 season was one of the most dominant rushing campaigns in recent memory, his early 2025 performance has been more modest as the Eagles have struggled to find offensive consistency. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, 0.5 Rushing + Receiving Touchdowns - more (1.69x)

In 2024, Hurts completed 248 of 361 passes for 2,903 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also recorded 150 carries for 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Through the first five games of 2025, he's completed 93 of 139 passes for 889 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions, while rushing 43 times for 182 yards and four rushing scores. He continues to be a force as a runner, and the Giants are allowing 26.4 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this year, with only 10 NFL teams allowing more on the season. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Jaxson Dart, Giants, 219.5 Passing Yards - More (3.37x)

Dart has made two starts as a rookie for the Giants, and has performed admirably in his limited action. He has completed 39 of 60 passes for three touchdown passes and two interceptions, while also adding 109 rushing yards and a score on 19 carries. He'll be facing his toughest test yet in Week 6 when the Giants take on the Eagles. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 12.82x.

