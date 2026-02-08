There's one final opportunity to make NFL predictions this season, and it comes as the New England Patriots clash with the Seattle Seahawks in The Big Game. It takes place on Sunday, Feb. 8 from Levi's Stadium, with the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS providing an incentive to make NFL player props. New users get a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry, making The Big Game the ideal time to hop on this ParlayPlay promotion no matter which team you're rooting for. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

Best ParlayPlay picks for Sunday, Feb. 8

QB Drake Maye, Patriots, 222.5 passing yards - Less (1.84x)

Seattle possesses the league's best defense, and defending through the air is a strength. They allowed both the fewest yards per attempt and yards per completion in the regular season, and Maye isn't playing his best entering this contest. After leading the regular season with a 72% completion rate, he's been held under 60% in all three playoff games, despite facing defenses not on par with what Seattle presents. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks, 102.5 rushing + receiving yards - More (1.82x)

Walker made the most of his season-high of 23 touches in the NFC Title Game as he had 111 scrimmage yards. It was his third straight game with at least 111 total yards, and with Zach Charbonnet done for the year, Walker should see a similar workload. SportsLine's model forecasts the running back to have 87 rushing plus 24 receiving yards. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

WR Cooper Kupp, Seahawks, 2.5 receptions - More (1.5x)

The MVP of The Big Game four years ago can become the first non-QB in league history to win multiple MVP awards on this stage, That's incentive enough to have a great performance, and Kupp has four-plus catches in back-to-back outings. Over his 11 career postseason games, he's gone Over 2.5 receptions in 10 of them. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 4.43x.

