The Week 4 NFL schedule wraps up with a double-header on 'Monday Night Football'. The New York Jets (0-3) hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (0-3) at 7:15 p.m. ET, and the Denver Broncos (1-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games feature plenty of star power with players like Garrett Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Bo Nix, Courtland Sutton, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins all set to be in action.

Tee Higgins, Bengals, 79.5 Receiving Yards - more

In 2024, Higgins recorded 73 receptions for 911 receiving yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns despite missing five games due to injury. In his most recent game versus the Broncos, he caught 11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 3-yard score in overtime. His performance helped keep the Bengals' playoff hopes alive in a critical late-season matchup. Over his career, Higgins has surpassed 4,500 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns.

Bo Nix, Broncos, 1.5 Touchdown Passes - more

Nix had a standout rookie season in 2024, starting all 17 regular-season games and leading the Denver Broncos with 3,775 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. In his game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 28, 2024, Nix threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, including a dramatic 25-yard game-tying strike to Marvin Mims with eight seconds left in regulation. Despite his efforts, the Broncos fell 30–24 in overtime as Joe Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for the game-winning score.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos, 0.5 Rush + Receiving Touchdowns - more

Sutton had a standout 2024 season, recording 81 receptions for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns, marking his first 1,000-yard season since 2019. In Denver's Week 17 matchup against the Bengals in 2024, Sutton caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. Following his impressive 2024 season, Sutton signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension with the Broncos in July 2025, solidifying his role as a key piece of the team's offense.

