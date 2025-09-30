The Week 5 NFL schedule wraps up with a NFC West rivalry game when the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-1) on 'Thursday Night Football', offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The 49ers are looking to bounce back from a 26-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Rams are aiming to build off their 27-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams feature plenty of star power with players like Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey all set to be in action. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

Best picks for September 30

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, 14.5 Yards Longest Rush - more (1.88x)

McCaffrey was limited to four games due to injury in 2024, yet he still totaled 50 carries for 202 rushing yards (a 4.0-yard average) and 15 receptions for 146 receiving yards. In 2025, through three games, McCaffrey has tallied 52 carries for 176 rushing yards and 25 receptions for 213 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, showing he's still heavily involved as a dual threat. His versatility continues to make him a key weapon in the 49ers' offense when healthy. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Puka Nacua, Rams, 27.5 Yards Longest Reception - more (1.78x)

In 2024, Nacua appeared in 11 games and hauled in 79 receptions for 990 yards, scoring three touchdowns. In 2025, through three games, he's already totaled 29 catches for 333 yards (11.5-yard average) and added 52 rushing yards on three attempts with one rushing touchdown. In Week 3, Nacua caught 13 passes for 170 yards and a score. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Matthew Stafford, Rams, 37.5 Yards Longest Pass - more (1.85x)

Stafford started all 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 93.7. In 2025, through three games, he's completed 63 of 95 passes (66.3 %) for 739 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, with a passer rating of 98.5. Stafford is one of the best pure throwers in NFL history, and has a noticeable rapport with Rams head coach and offensive play caller Sean McVay. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 5.42x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay.