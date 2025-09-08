The Week 1 NFL schedule comes to a close with a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup is the latest edition of one of the most bitter rivalries in the NFL. The Vikings lead the all-time series 68-58-2. Former Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy will be making his first career NFL start for the Vikings, while Caleb Williams is looking to take a step forward in his second year under center for Chicago. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Monday, September 8

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 8

Caleb Williams, Bears, 1.5 touchdown passes - more (2.1x)

Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, started all 17 games for the Bears, showcasing his potential as a franchise quarterback. He threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions, while also contributing 489 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns. Under Chicago's new coaching staff, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has the potential to have a breakout season in 2025. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 59.5 receiving yards - more (1.42x)

ParlayPlay is offering this option as a promotion for Monday Night Football. Jefferson is averaging 96.5 receiving yards per game for his career, which is currently an all-time league record. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

D.J. Moore, Bears, 59.5 receiving yards - more (1.95x)

In 2024, Moore delivered a steady performance for the Chicago Bears, recording 98 receptions for 966 yards and six touchdowns over 17 games. Despite a slight dip from his impressive 2023 numbers, where he amassed 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns, Moore remained a key offensive weapon for the Bears. The former Maryland standout has a chance to thrive in Chicago's new offense under head coach Ben Johnson. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 5.09x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.