The Week 2 NFL schedule opens with a prime time matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. The Week 2 schedule also includes a Super Bowl 59 rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and a pair of Monday Night Football games -- Buccaneers vs. Texans and Chargers vs. Raiders. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Tuesday, September 9

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for September 9

Jordan Love, Packers, 1.5 touchdown passes - more (1.81x)

Love completed 268 of 425 passes during the 2024 regular season for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 96.7 passer rating, showing steady growth as the Packers' starting quarterback. Through the end of the 2024 season, his career totals reached 690 completions on 1,087 attempts for 8,154 yards, 60 touchdowns, 25 interceptions, and a 95.1 career passer rating. In Week 1 of the 2025 season against the Lions, Love went 16 of 22 for 188 yards and two first-half touchdowns, leading Green Bay to a 27–13 victory. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Terry McLaurin, Commanders, 79.5 receiving yards - more (2.96x)

Over the course of his career, McLaurin has established himself as a consistent and reliable wide receiver for the Commanders. In the 2024 season, he recorded 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection for the second time in his career. Over his career, McLaurin has accumulated 462 receptions for 6,379 yards and 38 touchdowns. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Josh Jacobs, Packers, 89.5 receiving yards - more (2.3x)

Jacobs delivered a standout performance in the 2024 season, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns on 301 carries, earning his third Pro Bowl selection. In the 2025 season opener against the Detroit Lions, Jacobs continued his scoring streak, finding the end zone once, though he averaged 3.5 yards per carry on 19 attempts. Over his career, Jacobs has accumulated 6,874 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns. Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 7.92x.

With football season around the corner, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay. You can also get NFL props and picks from some of SportsLine's top NFL experts like Adam Silverstein, who went 84-53-4 (+2577) on his last 141 NFL against the spread picks.