The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants for Monday Night Football in Week 13 with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Giants are hopeful that Jaxson Dart will be cementing himself as a franchise quarterback this time next year, just as Drake Maye has done for the Patriots. Maye is an MVP candidate and tight end Hunter Henry has become one of the second-year quarterback's favorite targets. Henry is tied for the team lead with five touchdowns on the season and is coming off a 100-yard game last week, but he's still priced as high +210 in the Patriots vs. Giants anytime touchdown scorer odds. That's why he's one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top MNF anytime TD scorer picks.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Monday Night Football in Week 13. With NFL props available for almost every player in Giants vs. Patriots at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your New England vs. New York NFL picks.

New users can take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 13 on a sizzling 49-33 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Patriots vs. Giants.

Best Monday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Hunter Henry, Patriots (+210)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+230)

Theo Johnson, Giants (+260)

Parlay these picks for +3300 odds with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Hunter Henry, Patriots (+210, bet365)

Henry established himself as a reliable option early in Maye's tenure, leading the Patriots in targets (97) and receiving yards (674) while tying for the team lead in receptions (66) last season. New England has had more wide receiver involvement with Stefon Diggs joining the roster this offseason, but Henry still ranks second on the team in targets (61) and receiving yards (537). He's also tied for first with five touchdowns and he's coming off his biggest game of the season last week in Cincinnati, with seven catches for 117 yards and a TD. The model predicts that he scores 0.46 touchdowns on average while the implied scoring probability is 32.3%. Use the latest bet365 bonus code to find this price and get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager win or lose.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (+230, bet365)

Stevenson has been surpassed by rookie TreVeyon Henderson as New England's top back, but he's still the more bruising back and Henderson has had mixed results as a short-yardage runner despite being the more explosive back. Against New York's putrid run defense, there might be plenty of opportunities for both. The Giants rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and yards allowed per carry (5.9). The model predicts 0.46 touchdowns on average for Stevenson while the odds imply a 30.3% chance to score. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager win or lose.

Theo Johnson, Giants (+260, FanDuel)

The second-year tight end out of Penn State has been by far the team's most reliable red-zone threat since Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending knee injury. He leads the team with five receiving touchdowns and four of those scores have come from inside the 20-yard line. The model predicts that Johnson scores 0.42 touchdowns on average while the odds imply a 27.8% chance to score. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to find this price and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

Want more Monday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown prop picks for several players in Patriots vs. Giants. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 127-102-3 roll (+2036) on his last 232 NFL picks.