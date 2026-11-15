Two of the NFL's top offenses face off in Munich, Germany in a Week 10 showdown as Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions take on Drake Maye and the New England Patriots. The Lions (6-2) enter on a four-game win streak, sitting in the thick of the NFC North race. The Patriots (5-4) are coming off a 45-27 home loss to the Packers in which Maye threw three interceptions and the defense was shredded. Running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) has been ruled out for the Patriots, while receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) are questionable. Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) is questionable for Detroit. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich. The latest Patriots vs. Lions odds have Detroit as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Lions vs. Patriots picks, be sure to see the 2026 NFL Munich game predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Patriots vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Lions spread Lions -2.5 Patriots vs. Lions over/under 49.5 points Patriots vs. Lions money line Lions -146, Patriots +126 Patriots vs. Lions picks See picks at SportsLine Patriots vs. Lions streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Patriots vs. Lions predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Lions vs. Patriots, the model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. The Over is on a stunning six-game run in Patriots games. At least 54 points has been scored in three of the last five and 60-plus points twice. New England is one of few teams ranking in the Top 10 in both passing the ball and rushing it.

The Lions are another. The Over was 5-0 in Detroit games but the Under has hit in three straight. For Munich, Goff's elite weaponry like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Gibbs can exploit a Patriots secondary that just got lit up. Detroit's defense has been vulnerable through the air, creating a potential shootout setup.

The model projects 52 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Patriots vs. Lions picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Lions vs. Patriots, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Lions spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.