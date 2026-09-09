Football fans will be treated to a marquee matchup on Wednesday, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch. The Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February after knocking off the Patriots, 29-13. The Seahawks enter tonight's contest as a 3.5-point favorite, according to the latest NFL betting odds. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is inactive against the Seahawks. You can bet on the NFL Kickoff Game using the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Kickoff for Seahawks vs. Patriots is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed Patriots vs. Seahawks and revealed their three best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for the NFL Kickoff Game. Bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The Seahawks and Patriots are meeting in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl, marking just the third such rematch in Week 1 of the following season. This is also just the fifth NFL game on a Wednesday since 1950, and the first since there were a pair of games on Christmas in 2024. Defending Super Bowl champions are 16-5 in NFL Kickoff games since they were introduced in 2004.

Seattle returns quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while Mike Macdonald is eyeing another strong campaign after becoming the third-youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl. New England is led by MVP runner-up Drake Maye, who became the second-youngest quarterback to start the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are 3.5-point home favorites in the Seahawks vs. Patriots odds, with the over/under at 44.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Seahawks vs. Patriots best bets

AJ Barner Over 24.5 receiving yards (-114)

Under 44.5 points (-110)

Seahawks -3.5 (-118)

AJ Barner Over 24.5 receiving yards (-114)

"I like this spot for AJ Barner who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Barner had a strong rookie season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold. He dealt with numerous injuries which were addressed in the offseason. New Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above average production to opposing Tight Ends last season." Bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots at bet365 and get $365 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Under 44.5 points (-110)

"A Super Bowl rematch kicks off the season, and I see the Under as the best angle in the game," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Pats offense had no answer for Seattle's defense in February, punting on eight straight drives to open the game and turning the ball over on three of their next four drives. Will the O-line be that much better? The Seahawks lost talented OC Klint Kubiak and have questions about the rushing attack, so they might not be able to run up the score in the same way this time around. This one might struggle to get to 40 points." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Seahawks vs. Patriots:

Seahawks -3.5 (-118)

"Defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks still looks like a juggernaut in the NFL this season," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "Rarely do you see a team that won the Super Bowl retain a good amount of their key contributors from that team. While the Patriots have vastly upgraded at WR and have strengthened the offensive line, I still believe the Seahawks still own a slight edge in this game." Bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets: