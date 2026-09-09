The final game of last season allowed you to make an NFL SGP on Seahawks vs. Patriots, and the first game of this season provides the same opportunity. The NFL Kickoff Game 2026 is a Super Bowl rematch, with the Seahawks favored by 3 points for this 8:20 p.m. ET Wednesday start time, as NFL props will center on the likes of Drake Maye, Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Smith-Njigba had just 27 receiving yards in Super Bowl 60 but has an NFL prop line of 82.5 yards for Wednesday. A.J. Brown has a receiving yardage O/U of 60.5 for his team debut in what's one of the more intriguing Patriots vs. Seahawks props. Before locking in any Seahawks vs. Patriots picks for your NFL Kickoff Game SGP, be sure to see the Patriots vs. Seahawks prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Seahawks vs. Patriots in the NFL Kickoff Game 2026 and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for New England vs. Seattle here.

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Top NFL Kickoff Game SGP picks

After simulating Patriots vs. Seahawks and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Romeo Doubs goes Over 3.5 receptions (+116) in a 4-star prop. The wideout is hoping to build off the momentum of his last game as a Packer in his first game as a Patriot. In last year's Wild Card Round, Doubs had eight grabs for 124 yards, both marks being the second highest of his career. He's also had at least four receptions in three of his four Week 1 contests.

In the Super Bowl, Seattle focused its attention on then-No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs, who had just three catches on three targets. However, that allowed New England's complementary receivers to have big games as both DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins had seven-plus targets and at least four catches each.

Seattle is expected to deploy a similar game plan on new No. 1 wideout, A.J. Brown, which should allow a secondary option like Doubs to flourish, as SportsLine AI forecasts him to have 5.4 receptions. See which other NFL Kickoff same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Patriots SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another seven NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including saying that one player's rushing prop line is about 15 yards off. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Patriots vs. Seahawks predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the NFL Kickoff Game SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.