A pair of 4-2 squads get the NFL Week 7 schedule going on Thursday Night Football this week with the Chicago Bears hosting the New England Patriots. The Pats appear to have their mojo back after a disastrous 1-2 start to 2026 as they've since rattled off three straight wins as the offense has been on fire. The Bears got Caleb Williams back from a three-week absence due to a hamstring injury in Week 6, and Chicago beat Atlanta 31-23. With each offense appearing to be in top form entering Week 7, who are the best bets to find the end zone? Ahead of Patriots vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 7, we've made two anytime touchdown prop betting picks -- one for each team -- including a receiver who returned from injury in Week 6.

Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Bears is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get up to $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Patriots vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Patriots vs. Bears anytime touchdown scorer props

A.J. Brown (+150)

The Patriots got a big boost in the passing game last week with Brown returning from an ankle injury after getting knocked out of Week 1. The Pats acquired Brown to be Drake Maye's go-to guy while reuniting him with head coach Mike Vrabel. Brown caught three of four targets in Week 1 before getting knocked out, and he returned with a 10-target game in Week 6. The issue? He hauled in just three of those passes. The good news is the volume is clearly there, and the Patriots could sure use a legitimate No. 1 receiver for Maye to throw to. You have to figure Maye will be looking Brown's way early and often, just like last week. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass after spending $5 or more:

Roschon Johnsonn (+225)

The Bears are unlikely to have second-year back Kyle Monangai back for Week 7 as he deals with a toe injury, which pushes Johnson into RB2 territory. Backing No. 2 backs to find the end zone doesn't work for many teams, but the Bears run the football a lot and utilize their two top backs quite a bit. Roschon had 13 rushes and found the end zone last week, and he should have solid volume once again with Monangai likely out. Bet on Week 7 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: