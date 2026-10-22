Last week's little "fun surprise" of the Seahawks and Broncos turned out to be something we didn't know we didn't need. Fortunately, I have a feeling that we might be in for some POINTS this week when the Bears and Patriots square off on Thursday night to kick-start Week 7 of the NFL season. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

This total really caught my eye when I started digging into the game because it's a big one for a Thursday night with two teams who would love to run the ball a ton. The Bears obviously have threatened to score a billion points but their games haven't been soaring Over this year. Wager on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Bears -3

The majority of people are going to back the Patriots here, and I totally get that. It's a lot of points to give a good team that's been rolling the last couple of weeks now that Drake Maye has his confidence cooking again. I wanted to take the Under in this spot but I think there's a chance this game turns into a shootout. I'm backing Chicago at home in a game where the Bears get a banged-up Patriots team coming in. The Bears are capable of churning out long drives and running the ball effectively no matter the opponent, and when Ben Johnson gets in his bag in the fourth quarter, he can close this thing out and win by a touchdown.

Thursday Night Football player props

Drake Maye Over 1.5 touchdown passes (-123)

This has gotten steamed up pretty good over the last 24 hours, and with good reason: Maye has 10 passing touchdowns over his last three games, the total is really high and the Bears are vulnerable on the back end of the secondary. The Patriots probably won't be able to run very well in short-yardage stuff against Chicago even if they want to, so that should result in Maye throwing near the goal line as well.

D'Andre Swift Over 14.5 rush attempts (-121)

Teams have run on the Patriots much easier this year, and no one loves running more than Johnson -- as much as we think about his offense as high flying, it really relies on the run. Roschon Johnson is the only other real horse in this backfield and he fumbled last week, which should lead to more Swift touches. If the Bears get a lead early in this game, Swift will crush this number because of how Johnson likes to lean into the run game. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM using the promo code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Thursday Night Football anytime touchdowns

DeMario Douglas (+300)

Pop Douglas has been a big-play threat for Maye, and with Romeo Doubs out and on IR, he should get some downfield looks. He has three touchdowns in his last two weeks and 11 targets in those two games as well. I love him for a first touchdown scorer pick as well.

Colston Loveland (+170)

Loveland could have scored twice last week if he hadn't run a terrible route "to the water cooler" as Tom Brady pointed out. Loveland's been a massive disappointment for fantasy owners who took him early, but the usage in terms of routes run has been extremely positive and he really started to get targeted last week, particularly near the goal line.