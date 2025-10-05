Sunday Night Football this week features a pair of AFC East rivals as the undefeated Buffalo Bills play host to the 2-2 New England Patriots. That means we'll see if Drake Maye can lead an upset bid over Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP.

Bet Patriots vs. Bills at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets:

There are a ton of available NFL player props for each of these quarterbacks at the top sportsbooks, and here, we break down the top values with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and issues grades on a 0-5 star scale. Interested bettors should also check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at each quarterback's props. Check out the SportsLine model forecast for Patriots-Bills, including player props.

Passing yards props

Drake Maye: 229.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Josh Allen: 222.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 229.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The model is projecting Maye to pass for just 179.6 yards against the Bills, making this a 5-star recommendation. Maye has eclipsed this line in three of his four starts this year, but Buffalo has the No. 1 passing defense in the NFL right now, allowing just 125.8 yards through the air per game in 2025.

Pass TDs props

Drake Maye: 1.5 (Over +133, Under -170)

Josh Allen: 1.5 (Over -164, Under +128)

Top Pick: Drake Maye Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (3.5 stars)

The model is projecting another Maye Under when it comes to his passing touchdowns prop, as he's projected for 1.3 touchdowns through the air. Maye has gone Over this line in three of four starts in 2025, but he did go Under this line in six of 11 starts last year, not counting his season finale, where he played just three snaps.

Pass attempts props

Drake Maye: 32.5 (Over -105, Under -122)

Josh Allen: 29.5 (Over -101, Under -126)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 32.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

Are we sensing a theme here? The model has a projection of 25.2 passing attempts for Maye on Sunday, as he's gone Under this line in six of his last 10 games, including twice this season.

Pass completions props

Drake Maye: 21.5 (Over -104, Under -123)

Josh Allen: 19.5 (Over -132, Under +103)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 21.5 completions (5 stars)

And to wrap it up, the model has another Maye Under play recommended for this prop, and it's another 5-star recommendation. Maye is projected to complete just 12.8 passes on Sunday. He's gone Under this line in two starts this year.