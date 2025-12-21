The New England Patriots have been the surprise story this season and are in position for the No. 1 seed in the AFC but face a massive test in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots are coming off a tough loss to the Bills and are just one game behind the Broncos for the top seed. The Ravens had plenty of injuries to begin the year but have surged of late to be in contention for the AFC North division title, which represents their easiest path to the postseason. Drake Maye has been sensational in his second season with the Patriots while Lamar Jackson is rediscovering his MVP form late for Baltimore.

We'll take a look at the best NFL player props for Maye and Jackson on Sunday Night Football, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. Head to SportsLine for more Patriots vs. Ravens game insights and player prop recommendations.

Passing yards props

Drake Maye: 242.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Lamar Jackson: 213.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 242.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Maye's consensus line is 237.5, but the model is projecting him to be way below this mark at 190.5 passing yards in Week 16. Maye had gone Over 242.5 passing yards in six straight games prior to a sluggish effort in the air against Buffalo. The Ravens are coming off a game where they shut out the Bengals and limited Joe Burrow to 225 yards through the air.

Passing attempts props

Drake Maye: 31.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Lamar Jackson: 27.5 (Over -113, Under -112)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 31.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

If the model is projecting Maye for 190.5 passing yards, it makes sense that he's not going to be throwing the ball a ton. Maye is projected at 25.5 attempts for this primetime clash. In his last 11 games, Maye has only gone Over 31.5 attempts in two games but did have two games with exactly 31 pass attempts.

Passing touchdowns props

Drake Maye: 1.5 (Over -102, Under -125)

Lamar Jackson: 1.5 (Over -144, Under +113)

Top pick: Drake Maye Under 1.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

Jackson is projected to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns, and that's rated as a 3-star play, according to the model. In his first 10 games, Maye had thrown two or more touchdowns in eight games. However, he has only achieved that feat once in his last four contests.