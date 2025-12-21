It's going to be a physical matchup when the Baltimore Ravens host the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 16. The Ravens (7-7) sit a game behind the Steelers in the AFC North and they need victories to make the regular-season finale in Pittsburgh meaningful. They'll face a New England team that sits atop the AFC East at 10-3. Baltimore shut out the Bengals last week, while the Patriots came up short against division rival Buffalo.

The Ravens have had one of the league's best rushing offenses in the NFL for several years with Derrick Henry leading the way, but their defense has struggled. The Pats have an MVP candidate in quarterback Drake Maye, but rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson is coming off a huge week. When you break down the running backs for Ravens vs. Patriots, which one should you be backing when it comes to rushing yards and carries props? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has issued its top picks for both of these props and shared which one you should target. All odds and lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rushing yards props

TreVeyon Henderson: 50.5 yards (Over -111, Under -113)

Derrick Henry: 79.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: TreVeyon Henderson Over 50.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

Henderson has topped this number in seven straight games. The capper was his career-best 148-yard performance against the Bills last week. The rookie is on a roll and the SportsLine model expects that to continue, projecting him for 69 yards. Baltimore's defense hasn't been good, and New England will want to keep the ball away from Lamar Jackson and Henry as much as possible.

Rushing attempts props

TreVeyon Henderson: 11.5 (Over -118, Under -108)

Derrick Henry: 16.5 (Over -132, Under +103)

Top pick: Derrick Henry Over 16.5 carries (4 stars)

The Ravens also are going to want to chew up the clock to keep their defense off the field. And they sure can eat up yardage on the ground. They average 146.2 rushing yards per game, third-most in the NFL, and Henry has 1,125 rushing yards. He has had at least 17 carries in seven of the past nine games, falling short in both games against the Bengals. The SportsLine model is projecting 19 carries for Henry.