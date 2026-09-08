The NFL season is here at last, with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots for a Super Bowl rematch in the NFL Kickoff Game on Wednesday. Sam Darnold and the Seahawks are set up to make another deep run into the playoffs while Drake Maye and the Patriots will be eager to avenge their loss. But which players should you consider backing for NFL prop betting in this game? Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more:

Tuesday's kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. Our experts and the SportsLine model have you covered for NFL betting, whether you prefer spread betting, player props or even parlay betting. We have some of the model's best prop plays listed below. For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Patriots vs. Seahawks so you're fully prepared to make plays at the best betting apps, you have to see the SportsLine Projection Model's Patriots vs. Seahawks picks.

Patriots vs. Seahawks best player props

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 15.5 carries



Sam Darnold Over 228.5 passing yards

Romeo Doubs Over 3.5 receptions

Rhamondre Stevenson Under 15.5 carries

Stevenson carried the ball seven times for 23 yards in the Super Bowl. The New England tailback can run hot and cold at times but will likely have a rough time against Seattle, which was the league's third-best run defense by yards allowed per game last season. It stands to reason that Mike Vrabel will want to attack through the air -- the Seattle pass defense is also good, but not as strong as the rush defense. Stevenson could also be more involved as a receiver, so there's plenty of evidence pointing toward this Under. The SportsLine model projects him for 10 carries.

Sam Darnold Over 228.5 passing yards

Darnold threw for 202 yards in the Super Bowl but had some of the work taken off his plate by the excellent work of Kenneth Walker III, who ran his way to 135 yards and Super Bowl MVP honors. With Walker now in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet on the shelf, Darnold figures to have more responsibilities this time out. We're only asking for 27 more yards than Darnold tallied in the Super Bowl. The SportsLine model has him throwing for 259 yards.

Romeo Doubs Over 3.5 receptions

A new arrival in New England, Doubs spent the start of his career in Green Bay before signing with the Patriots this offseason. The former Packer should immediately step into the WR2 role in the New England offense. With so much attention likely to be focused on containing A.J. Brown, Doubs should be able to get open and offer somewhere for Maye to put the ball. The SportsLine model has Doubs projected for 5.4 receptions.

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