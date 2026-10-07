Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time goals king, said Monday that this would be the final season for the 41-year-old. The news didn't come as a surprise, but the timing might have been a little unusual. In any case, the decision adds a lot of significance to Wednesday's home opener against Pittsburgh. That's because you never know whether it might be the last epic Sidney Crosby vs. Ovechkin matchup, as either player could miss future games due to injury or other reasons. Bet $5+ on any of tonight's NHL games to get $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and the game will be broadcast on TNT. At about -162 on the money line at DraftKings, Washington is taking 64% of handle and 75% of wagers. There's also solid action on Over 6.5 goals. As long as there aren't more than seven scored, I'm good.

Fans can try NHL betting on the best sports betting apps and get bonuses. The SportsLine Projection Model also has picks on games like Penguins-Capitals from its 10,000 simulations, and our experts also offer insights on games every day.

Penguins vs. Capitals NHL same-game parlay

Washington money line

Alt Under 7.5

FanDuel SGP price: +110 (subject to change)

The Russian said he decided this summer that the 2026-27 campaign would be his last, but that he purposefully waited until ahead of the home opener: "It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through the good times and tough losses," Ovechkin wrote. "I wouldn't have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them. I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special."

In July, Ovechkin signed a one-year deal with the Caps worth $4.25 million – he gets a whopping $4.75 million performance bonus when he plays in his 10th game -- after playing in all 82 last year and putting up yet another 30-goal season with 32. It was his NHL-record 20th 30-goal season. But his average ice time dipped to a career-low 17:27. Through two games this year, Ovechkin is averaging only 13:10 of ice time and has an assist.

Ovi ranks No. 1 in league history in the regular season in goals (929), power-play goals (331), game-winning goals (141), empty-net goals (72) and overtime goals (27). But if we include playoffs, Ovechkin's 1,006 goals are second behind Wayne Gretzky's 1,016. You know Ovechkin wants that mark too and barring injury should get it. If he scores 20 goals this season, he'll tie Gordie Howe for the most 20-goal campaigns at 22.

He's +225 to get one tonight. Ovechkin has scored on 189 different goalies during his NHL career but not yet against Pittsburgh's 25-year-old Arturs Silovs (2-0-1, 2.46 GAA). Silovs was a backup in Vancouver his first three NHL seasons and only got regular time last season with Pittsburgh, so Ovechkin has only faced him twice. Silovs allowed eight goals in two starts last year vs. Washington, splitting them. Ovi did score in one of them, but on an empty net.

Place your Penguins-Capitals wagers and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Silovs started both of Pittsburgh's first two wins this year, but backup Sergei Murashov was in net for Tuesday's 3-2 home loss to Winnipeg. Crosby was held without a point. He has 1,109 career assists, two shy of tying Ray Bourque (1,111 with Boston) for the most with a single franchise in NHL history. Crosby needs one helper to move past Joe Thornton (1,109) for seventh place on the league's all-time list and is +105 for an assist.

The NHL is not what it is today without Ovechkin and Crosby, and they entered the league together in 2005. They have faced off 100 times in the NHL, including 25 games in the playoffs. In those 100, they have combined for 231 points. A total of 90 games saw either find the score sheet and 49 had both record a point in the same game.

They have met in four postseason series, each in the second round. Crosby and the Penguins won the first three series and won the Cup each time. The Capitals won in 2018 and won their first and still only Stanley Cup. They have played 75 regular-season games in the series. Crosby leads 43-28-4 and has 35 goals and 62 assists in those. Ovechkin has 38 goals and 33 helpers.

The 39-year-old Crosby is in the final year of his contract but has said he has no plans to retire. He and Ovechkin have joined Howe, Alex Delvecchio, Stan Mikita and Steve Yzerman as the only players in NHL history to play 22 seasons with one franchise.

"Over the years, obviously, I've developed a friendship with him and have a ton of respect for him," Crosby said to the media Monday with the Ovechkin news. "It's tough, you come into the league at 18 years old, and before we even met, we were built up against each other."

It should be Logan Thompson in net for Washington, and he was excellent in his season debut in allowing two goals in a win at defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina last Friday. Last season at home, he was 19-9-5 with a 2.18 GAA and three shutouts. Thompson made two starts vs. Pittsburgh overall last campaign and won both with a 1.50 GAA.

The Penguins and Capitals have three meetings left, including Washington's home finale on April 4. That should be quite the Sunday night if both Crosby and Ovechkin are healthy then. Tickets on the secondary market are north of $800 to get in.

Bet on the NHL and more at FanDuel, where bettors can get up to $250 in bonus bets:

We look for any edges in the slog that is the early NHL season, and you'd think the Caps want to send Ovechkin out a winner in his last home opener. And I prefer betting teams in their home openers anyway, simply riding the emotional wave. I hope both Ovi and Crosby score a goal, but that's not something I'd parlay. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.