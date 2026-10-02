A Big Ten matchup featuring two one-loss teams will be included on the Friday slate for Week 5 of the college football season. Northwestern (2-1) will host Penn State (3-1) at Ryan Field in a game scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Penn State has won 16 of 22 games against Northwestern, though the Wildcats defeated the Nittany Lions, 22-21, during their last matchup in 2025. Penn State is currently a -2.5-favorite, according to the latest Northwestern vs. Penn State odds on several major betting sites. The over/under for total points scored is 45.5, down three points from the opening line. Bet on Northwestern vs. Penn State at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5 for five days:

We'll look at the latest Penn State vs. Northwestern odds and spread at FanDuel Sportsbook before breaking down Friday's Big Ten matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times and provides expert analysis on this week's college football matchups, going 32-24 on all top-rated college football betting sites entering Week 5. Anyone looking to cash-in on college football betting sites can use this information while seeking strong returns.

Penn State vs. Northwestern betting odds

Penn State vs. Northwestern money line: Penn State -140, Northwestern +116 Penn State vs. Northwestern over/under: 45.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Penn State vs. Northwestern spread: Penn State -2.5

Penn State vs. Northwestern betting preview

Penn State is coming off its first loss of the season, having been upset by Wisconsin, 24-20, despite closing as a 9.5-point favorite at home. The Nittany Lions led 17-0 in the second quarter before being outscored by the Badgers, 24-3, for the remainder of the game. Penn State had previously defeated Marshall, 45-0, in Week 1, Temple, 27-9, in Week 2, and Buffalo, 55-13, in Week 3.

Northwestern is also coming off its first loss of the season, having challenged defending national champion Indiana on the road in a 29-23 defeat, despite closing as 20.5-point underdogs. The Wildcats previously defeated San Diego State, 34-18, in Week 1 and Colorado, 41-7, in Week 3. Use the BetMGM promo code to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses, including Indiana vs. Northwestern:

Penn State vs. Northwestern picks, prediction

Penn State -2.5 vs. Northwestern

Northwestern is 3-0 against the spread, having covered its 20.5-point spread against Indiana in its only loss and otherwise winning blowouts to start the season. The Wildcats finished with a 7-4-2 ATS in 2025 and their offense has thrived with the addition of former Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles at quarterback, entering with 807 yards and six touchdowns on 53 of 75 passing, while also recording 20 yards and four touchdowns on 30 rushing attempts.

Penn State is currently 2-2 against the spread, failing to cover its 24-point spread in a Week 2 win against Temple, as well as its upset loss to Wisconsin last weekend. The Nittany went 5-8 against the spread in 2025, failing to cover in four of its seven victories. Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht, who transferred from Iowa State during the offseason, has thrown for 865 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception on 57 of 93 passing, while also recording 22 yards and one touchdown on 20 rushing attempts.

SportsLine is projecting Penn State to defeat Northwestern, 29-23, on Friday, with a simulation average spread probability of 61%, significantly higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 53.9%, as well as an average probability of 65.4% for over 45.5 compared to the consensus odds implied probability of 52.2%. Bet on college football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets: