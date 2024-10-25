Penn State vs Wisconsin: Game preview and best bet

Will Penn State be vulnerable at all on the road against an unranked team?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

No. 3 Penn State is the only top-10 team playing an unranked team on the road this week, in what could be a classic trap game. They have a highly anticipated matchup against Ohio State next week, but the Nittany Lions need to first take care of business in Madison.

Penn State is 6-0 but with only one win over a team that currently has a winning record (Illinois). Coming off a bye, the Nittany Lions could build on that total.

Wisconsin is 5-2 and has won three straight. Their schedule has eased up, but the Badgers have routed their recent foes – Purdue (52-6), Rutgers (42-7) and Northwestern (23-3). That’s certainly more impressive than their 14-point wins over Western Michigan and South Dakota to open the season or getting crushed by Alabama and USC.

Penn State has been favored in all its games this season, but the spread against Wisconsin – 6.5 across the best sportsbookes – is the Nittany Lions’ lowest so far.

This projects as a classic slugfest. The over-under (47.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook) is tied for the lowest this week in a game involving a ranked team. And the other game – Mississippi vs. Oklahoma – has a spread more than three times as large.

Penn State has won five straight over Wisconsin, most recently in Madison in 2021.

Why bet on Penn State

Penn State has not been susceptible to trap games. The Nittany Lions are 27-0 the last three years in games not against Michigan, Ohio State or Mississippi in last season’s Peach Bowl.

The Badgers aren’t giant killers, either. Wisconsin hasn’t beaten a ranked team since 2021 (Iowa) and has lost 13 of 15 against ranked teams (including Alabama and USC this season).

Penn State has won in difficult environments – at West Virginia, and at USC. Quarterback Drew Allar (1,492 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions) is quite poised.

Tight end Tyler Warren is having a fine season with 17 catches for 224 yards. Correction: Those are his numbers against USC last week.

Why bet on Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s defense has only given up 16 points over their last three games after being trounced by USC. The Badgers are physical up front and disciplined.

Quarterback Braedyn Locke (1,064 yards with seven touchdowns) has filled in reasonably well for injured starter Tyler Van Dyke. Running back Tawee Walker (565 yards and nine touchdowns) has stepped up with Chez Mellusi out.

Best bet for Penn State vs. Wisconsin

The bet: Penn State -240, FanDuel Sportsbook

Maybe Wisconsin can keep the game low-scoring and close. Penn State’s offense has struggled at times to convert touchdowns, kicking four field goals last week.

But it’s difficult to see Penn State dropping this one.