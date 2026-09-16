The PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall Series tees off Thursday with a field of 132 at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville in North Carolina, the first time that lovely city hosts a Tour event since 1942. With occasional exceptions, you won't see most PGA Tour top players playing in the Fall Series, and in fact most of the world's top guys who are playing this week like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are competing at the DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship. Fans can try golf betting on the top sports betting apps if they want to get in on the action.

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The main event on the PGA Tour's Fall schedule is next week's Presidents Cup competition at Medina Country Club in Chicago, and there are seven players overall set to tee it up there who are playing this week. They are Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun for the USA and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Ryo Hisatsune and Nick Taylor for the International team. Three assistant coaches for the event are competing as well -- Webb Simpson (USA), Taylor Pendrith (INT) and Camilo Villegas (INT).

Tournament winners in the FedExCup Fall get the same benefits that a regular Tour winner gets, including a two-year exemption, as well as spots in the Players Championship and the majors that invite PGA Tour winners. But mainly the Fall is about determining Top 100 eligibility. Getting into the Top 100 in points allows exempt status into full-field events and a spot in the Players Championship. Those guys who finish ranked 101st through 125th earn conditional status.

There are three notable guys sitting right around 100 in points in Tony Finau (No. 98), Billy Horschel (No. 100) and Lucas Glover (No. 101) – all three are playing this week with Finau +7200 to win, Horschel +5500 and Glover +16500. Guys sitting in spots 51-70 in the points have clinched Top 100 eligibility but are competing for spots in the first two Signature Events in 2027.

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The highest-ranked player in the world teeing it up in Asheville is Bridgeman (+1850) at No. 29. He was an ACC Player of the Year nearby at Clemson. The South Carolina native, a captain's pick for the 2026 U.S. Presidents Cup team, got his first career win this year at the Genesis Invitational in February. Bridgeman is the only player in the field who advanced to the Tour Championship.

Koivun, ranked 65th in the world, is the +1250 favorite. The 21-year-old former Auburn star and National Player of the Year in college won the 3M Open in July in just his third professional start. Prior to turning pro in June, he spent 56 consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, third-longest reign in history.

J.T. Poston (+3200), winner of this year's Memorial Tournament, might have a local edge as he attended Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., less than an hour from the tournament site. Speaking of Western Carolina, Tyler Jones is a senior there and the reigning Southern Conference Men's Golfer of the Year and will make his PGA Tour debut as a +150000 longshot. Jones had three college wins last season, including the J.T. Poston Invitational.

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The Cliffs at Walnut Cove is in a spectacular location in the valley of the Blue Ridge Mountains at 2,000 feet above elevation against the backdrop of the Pisgah National Forest. The Jack Nicklaus design plays to par 71 at 7,249 yards. There are five par 3s, three on the outward par 35. Poston is a member, and thus I'll take him at +134 for a Top 20. It's considered a ball-striker's course. The last time this area hosted an event, it was the 1942 Asheville "Land of the Sky" Open won by Ben Hogan.

There six PGA Tour winners from this year in the field. It's heavily American, and that there's a USA winner is -230 with No at +184. Sixteen-time Tour winner Justin Thomas was originally scheduled to play but withdrew Sunday. He was replaced by three-time Tour winner Cameron Champ (+36000). Thomas will still play at the Presidents Cup.