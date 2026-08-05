PGA Tour Wyndham Championship odds, trends: Jason Day, Keegan Bradley need strong finishes to make playoffs

The last of the PGA Tour's 34 regular-season events is Thursday's Wyndham Championship from Greensboro, N.C., and it's the one tournament on the slate where the drama on Sunday is really less about the winner and more about which players make the FedExCup playoff field or not. Only the top 70 in points after Sunday will do so. CBS has weekend coverage.

As you would expect, nearly every golfer around the cut-off line of 70th in points is teeing it up this week. Rookie sensation Jackson Koivun, 21, is in the 70th spot despite winning just two weeks ago at the 3M Open in Minnesota. He would be ninth-youngest golfer in history to make his first playoff appearance. Fellow American Mac Meissner is the first player out at No. 71.

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Among players sitting between Nos. 60 and 80 in points, the only golfer not teeing it up in North Carolina is Ireland's Shane Lowry, but he should be safe to reach next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship as he sits 60th in points.

There are a handful of bigger-name guys currently on the outside looking in, led by the USA's Keegan Bradley (No. 72 in points) and Aussie Jason Day (No. 75). Day tries to reach the playoffs for a 19th straight season and Bradley could make his 16th in a row.

The only other time Day played the event was in 2022, when he shot a first-round 67 but then withdrew. His streak of 18 straight playoffs is the longest active, while Bradley's run of 15 in a row is the second-longest. Bradley missed the cut last year – that would spell doom in 2026 – and was 22nd in 2024. Last year, the only player to move into the top 70 at the Wyndham was Chris Kirk after he tied for fifth.

A win would do it for either Day (+10000) or Bradley (+4000), and you can wager on many different outcomes on the top sports betting apps. Day hasn't won since the 2023 Byron Nelson, while Bradley doesn't have a top 10 this year, with four missed cuts. But a top 30 would get Bradley into the top 70, and he's +340 for that. Day needs no worse than a two-way tie for 12th and is +660 for a top 10, and he has two in 2026. But in his past four tournaments, Day has missed two cuts, withdrawn and finished T-55.

Most players would move into the top 70 this week with a win, other than guys who are sitting No. 182 in points or worse. Two guys who need nearly a victory to advance are Brooks Koepka (+4400 to win), sitting 86th in points, and Tony Finau (+12500) at 89th. Koepka needs no worse than a solo fourth, and Finau, who has never missed the playoffs since earning his Tour card in 2014, needs no worse than a two-way tie for third.

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Since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007, the Wyndham Championship has been the regular-season finale, and it has been held since 2008 at Sedgefield Country Club, a very easy par 70 at 7,131 yards. It has taken at least 20 under par to win here eight of the past 10 years. American Cameron Young tied the tournament-record score of 22-under 258 last year when he won by six shots – his first Tour victory (he's since added two this year) and the biggest margin of victory in this event since 1961. The Over/Under for winning score this year is 260.5.

No player has repeated in the tournament since Sam Snead in 1956. Young is the clear +820 favorite (his shortest favored price ever after opening +1000 last week in Detroit and finishing T-8). He's clearly the best player in the field at No. 3 in the world and played collegiately only 30 miles away at Wake Forest. Young is taking the most tickets to win via BetMGM at 7.5%, but the book is most exposed on Alex Fitzpatrick at +4000 as he has moved from an open of +5000.

The next highest-ranked player in the world playing is No. 19 Aaron Rai of England, this year's surprise PGA Championship winner. He won this tournament in 2024 and is +3100 this week. Rai and Young are two of eight past champions in the field. There hasn't been a playoff since 2021, and that there is Sunday is priced +325, and I'll likely play a little something on that.