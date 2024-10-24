Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals WHEN Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio HOW CBS

One of the more intriguing NFL matchups in Week 8 is the Philadelphia Eagles at the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but got off to shaky starts, especially the Bengals, who started out 0-3. But both teams are also starting to right the ship after winning back-to-back games, which sets up a pivotal matchup this week.

In an interesting scheduling quirk, the Eagles and Bengals have faced the same two opponents during their current two-game winning streaks: the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. Those are two of the worst teams in the NFL based on current records and statistical performance. While a win is a win in the NFL, beating those teams does not necessarily indicate that a team has fixed all of its issues. This week’s game will be a much more enlightening litmus test about how these two ascending teams can perform against stronger competition.

With that in mind, let’s dig into this matchup and discuss the arguments for betting on either team and the best bet to make in this game. Here are the current betting odds for Eagles vs. Bengals at some of the best online sportsbooks.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Eagles spread +1.5 (-105) +2 (-108) +2.5 (-110) Bengals spread -1.5 (-115) -2 (-112) -2.5 (-110) Eagles moneyline +114 +105 +110 Bengals moneyline -124 -125 -130 Over Over 47.5 (-115) Over 48 (-112) Over 48 (-115) Under Under 47.5 (-105) Under 48 (-108) Under 48 (-105)

Why to bet on the Eagles

Saquon Barkley has been the X-factor for the Eagles, and there is a good chance that will continue in this matchup. The Bengals’ defense is vulnerable against the run. Their run defense is 22nd in DVOA, 30th in EPA and dead last in success rate. They are 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (136.1). That isn’t just an early-season anomaly. They were also bottom seven in all those categories last season.

By comparison, the Eagles’ rushing offense is 5th in DVOA, 4th in EPA and 10th in success rate. They are also averaging 166.7 rushing yards per game (2nd) on 5.0 yards per carry (6th). Barkley is averaging career highs in both yards per carry (6.1) and yards per game (109.7).

The Eagles appeared to have a renewed commitment to the run against the Giants last week. They ran the ball on more than 69% of their offensive plays, and that wasn’t just because they built a big lead and were running the ball to grind away the clock.

It’s also how they built the lead. Barkley had three runs of 35-plus yards — all before the fourth quarter — and all three helped to set up touchdowns. Even before they scored their final touchdown and pulled their starters, the Eagles were still running the ball at a 66% clip.

Prior to last week, the Giants’ run defense had been better statistically than the Bengals’ run defense. If New York had that much trouble against the Eagles, that could spell big trouble for the Bengals. Not only would a dominant Eagles’ rushing attack wear down the Bengals’ defense, but it would also keep quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ high-powered offense off the field.

On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia’s defense has been playing much better over the last few weeks, albeit against two lackluster opponents. The Eagles are second in EPA allowed and first in success rate in their last two games, and have allowed only 19 total points. They are also leading the NFL with just 4.4 yards per play allowed over their last three games. On the season, they are still 9th in that category (5.1).

Between their dominant ground game and their improving defense, the Eagles are a tough matchup for the Bengals. Because of those two factors, they have a good chance to win this game outright, not to mention covering the spread.

Why to bet on the Bengals

While most of the numbers favor the Eagles, there is a reason the Bengals are the favorites, and it’s not just because they’re at home. Cincinnati has a talented team that has been the victim of some bad luck and bad late-game management that has cost it multiple close games.

Cincinnati has played three of the top six teams in the league in terms of DVOA and three of the top nine in net EPA — the Chiefs, Commander, and Ravens. It lost those games by a combined eight points. If just one of those games had gone the other way, then the Bengals’ record and overall season outlook would be looking different right now. They also might be bigger favorites in this game.

The Bengals’ defense is legitimately a problem,, but they still have one of the best offenses in the league. They are No. 8 in offensive DVOA, 6th in EPA, and 12th in success rate. Burrow has been excellent, ranking top three in both passer rating (third) and QBR (second) while completing more than 70% of his passes.

Burrow gives the Bengals their biggest advantage. The Eagles’ defense may have put up some impressive numbers over the last few weeks, but it is still a below-average unit. The pass defense in particular could be vulnerable. Top cornerback Darius Slay has been playing through a knee injury for the last two games. While he has still been effective in some easier matchups, now he has to keep up with two elite wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Eagles’ other starting cornerback is rookie first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell, who is off to an excellent start.

Chase and Higgins should both have advantages in those matchups and, if Burrow can connect with either of those top pass catchers, that would change the complexion of this game. That matchup advantage in the passing game also means the Bengals can’t be counted out, even if they fall behind early.

Maybe this is the week that a late-game situation goes the Bengals’ way and they’re the ones walking away with a narrow victory.

Best bet for Eagles vs. Bengals: Eagles +2.5 (-110, Caesars)

In a game that could easily go either way, taking the team getting 2.5 points is a smart move, especially when you can get those points with even money odds at Caesars. The reasons discussed above for betting on the Eagles are much stronger than the reasons for liking the Bengals, particularly the Eagles’ advantages with Barkley and the ground attack.

The Eagles have also performed much better over the last two weeks against the common opponents. They won those games by a combined score of 48-19 compared to the Bengals’ combined score of 38-21. Nearly every advanced metric from those same two games favors the Eagles as well. Looking at common opponents is never a perfect comparison because of other contextual factors, but it can be informative, and in this case it favors the Eagles.