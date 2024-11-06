Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 10: Betting preview and best bets
Can the Cowboys overcome injuries to upset the surging Eagles?
|WHO
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys
|WHEN
|Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|WHERE
|AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
|HOW
|CBS
The Philadelphia Eagles will renew their rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) from AT&T Stadium.
Philadelphia (6-2) is one of the NFL’s hottest teams, riding a four-game win streak that has it positioned a half-game out of the NFC East lead. As the division tightens, the Eagles appear to only be getting stronger.
In addition to owning the NFC’s fourth-best point differential (plus-44), the Eagles rank sixth in total offense (377.1 yards per game) and 11th in scoring (24.9 points per game).
Running back Saquon Barkley, whom the Eagles signed to a three-year, $37.75 million deal in March, has keyed the team’s resurgence. With three straight 100-yard games, the two-time Pro Bowler is second in the NFL in rushing (925 yards). As such, his odds of winning Offensive Player of the Year have dropped to +250 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Cowboys (3-5), meanwhile, are sinking fast. Losers of three straight, they’ve fallen three games behind Philadelphia in the division. To make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to land on IR because of a hamstring issue. In that case, he’d be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.
Oddsmakers at popular online sportsbooks widely expect the Cowboys’ woes to continue, with FanDuel, Caesars and bet365 all listing Philadelphia as around a touchdown favorite. Meanwhile, they range from -360 to -370 on the money line.
|Market
|FanDuel
|Caesars
|bet365
|Eagles spread
|-7 (-115)
|-7.5 (+105)
|-7.5 (-100)
|Cowboys spread
|+7 (-105)
|+7.5 (-125)
|+7.5 (-120)
|Eagles money line
|-360
|-365
|-370
|Cowboys money line
|+290
|+285
|+290
|Over
|Over 41.5 (-115)
|Over 42 (-110)
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under
|Under 41.5 (-105)
|Under 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
Why bet on the Dallas Cowboys
Prescott’s injury is crushing, but not all hope is lost for Dallas. Backup Cooper Rush has performed well in his absence, including starting five games in 2022 while Prescott was hurt. The Cowboys went 4-1 in those games, with the only loss coming 26-17 to the Eagles.
Rush also saw action in last week’s 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for 115 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-25 passing.
Conversely, the Cowboys did receive some positive news this week as All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons is on track to return to game action. Parsons, who had 40.5 sacks over his first three NFL seasons, has been out since Sept. 26 because of a high-ankle sprain. His presence would significantly improve a defense that ranks 24th in sacks and has generated the second-fewest takeaways (six).
If Parsons can get back to speed and give Eagles QB Jalen Hurts fits throughout the game, he may be just the jolt Dallas needs to turn its season around.
Why bet on the Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia is the better all-around team and has physically worn down opponents with Barkley, averaging 174.8 rushing yards per game. Only the Baltimore Ravens, largely thanks to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, have been better on the ground (191.9).
After struggling with turnovers early this season, Hurts seems to have solved the problem. Since returning from the bye, Hurts has thrown 59 passes without an interception. He also has not fumbled. It is no coincidence that the Eagles are 4-0 during that span while averaging 28.2 points.
Aside from wide receiver AJ Brown, who is day-to-day with a knee injury, the Eagles don’t have any major injury concerns. All told, they are healthier than the Cowboys.
Best bet for Eagles vs. Cowboys: Philadelphia -7 (-112, DraftKings)
There are backups worse than Rush, but it’s hard to feel confident about the Cowboys’ chances. The Eagles are rounding into form after an inauspicious start to the season, with their offense performing at arguably its highest level since early 2023.
Even with Parsons back, do the Cowboys have enough firepower to slow down their NFC East rival?
Dallas has been out of sorts all season. That includes at home, where it is 0-3 compared to 8-1 last year.
On top of that, the Cowboys have been a liability for bettors. Their 2-6 record against the spread, equaling a 25% cover rate, is tied for third-worst in the NFL.
All of this makes Philadelphia the go-to pick. While the Eagles are consensus 7-point favorites, bettors can get slightly more favorable odds at DraftKings (-112). Should Philadelphia cover, a $10 bet would pay $18.93.