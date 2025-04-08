Two NL East heavyweights will collide when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, with first pitch on TBS set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Phillies, who just wrapped up a three-game series against the Dodgers, will send Zach Wheeler to the mound for the first of this three-game set. The Braves, who finally got a victory in their series against the Marlins, will counter with Chris Sale.

The Phillies have gotten excellent production from their lineup, particular Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. Schwarber has four home runs and eight RBI to go along with nine runs scored, while Castellanos is second on the team with five RBI. Schwarber is +425 at DraftKings to hit a home run. Five Phillies have scored five or more runs to start this season, showing how balanced this lineup has been. Wheeler is 1-0 in two starts this season with 1.38 ERA. He has struck out 18 in 13 innings pitched. His strikeouts line at DraftKings for this game is set at 7.5, with the over being priced at +115.

On the flip side, the Braves continue to be a mess offensively and Ronald Acuna Jr.'s eventual return alone won't fix these issues. Atlanta exploded for 10 runs in its lone win of the 2025 season but promptly scored zero runs in the following game. The Braves have scored one run or less in five of their nine games and arguably their four best batters are all hitting under .250, with Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley both hitting under .200. Atlanta's run total for this game is 3.5 at DraftKings, with the over being priced at +105. Sale is 0-1 in two starts with a 5.40 ERA. He's fanned 12 batters in 10 innings pitched. DraftKings has his strikeout line set at 6.5, with the under priced at +130.

The Braves are -116 favorites (risk $116 to win $100) on the money line while the Phillies are -103 underdogs (risk $100 to win $103) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The total comes in at 7, with the Under set at -115.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Phillies-Braves Tuesday.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at ATLANTA BRAVES | 4/8 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves -116

Atlanta wins in 52% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (-208)

Atlanta covers in 69% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7

The Over hits in 52.2% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.1, Phillies 4.0