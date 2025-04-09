The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves continue their series Wednesday, April 9, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET on MLB Network. The Braves won the series opener 7-5 on Tuesday, with Austin Riley driving in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning before a wild pitch gave Atlanta an insurance run in the eighth. Sean Murphy had a three-run home run to open the scoring for the Braves, who won just their second game of the 2025 season. Despite big performances from Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the Phillies were unable to get any production from the lineup after the fifth inning.

Philadelphia will send Taijuan Walker to the mound Wednesday, while Atlanta will counter with Grant Holmes. Walker is 1-0 this season, posting a 0.00 ERA in six innings while striking out four. His strikeouts line at DraftKings is set at 3.5. Holmes got rocked in his first appearance against the Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs in four innings. He was better in his lone inning against the Padres, fanning two batters while giving up no hits. His strikeouts line is set at 4.5, with the Under priced at +115.

The Braves are -137 favorites (risk $137 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Phillies are +117 underdogs (risk $100 to win $117). The total comes in at 8.5, with the Under priced at -101.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Phillies-Braves Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES at ATLANTA BRAVES | 4/9 | 7:15 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Phillies +117

Philadelphia wins in 48% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-180)

Philadelphia covers in 70% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 52% of simulations

Projected score: Phillies 4.6, Braves 4.5