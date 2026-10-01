A spot in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers will be on the line when the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of their Wild Card Series on Thursday. Philadelphia forced a deciding third game with a 4-3 10-inning win on Wednesday. The Phillies (88-74), who placed second in the NL East, are 46-37 on the road this season, including the 2026 MLB playoffs. The Braves (94-68), who won the division, are 53-30 on their home field. The Phillies are expected to send right-hander Aaron Nola (7-12, 4.67 ERA) to the mound. The Braves are expected to pitch right-hander Grant Holmes (10-6, 3.44 ERA), potentially following an opener. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won each of the three prior postseason series between the two. Philadelphia is a -110 favorite on the money line (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Braves vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Braves money line Phillies -110, Braves -105 Phillies vs. Braves over/under 7.5 runs Phillies vs. Braves run line Phillies -1.5 (+156) Phillies vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Phillies vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Braves, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over is 3-1 over the Phillies last four games, while it is 5-3 over the Braves last eight games. Additionally, four of the last five matchups between these two have seen the total get eclipsed.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Phillies' Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner. The Braves, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.4 total bases or more from Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Michael Harris. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.5 total runs, as the Over hits 58% of the time. Get the Phillies vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.