Game 2 of the National League Wild Card takes place on Wednesday, with the Braves looking to advance to the Divisional Series while the Phillies look to stay alive in the 2026 MLB playoffs. Atlanta took Tuesday's Game 1, 5-3, behind an eighth inning three-run homer from Austin Riley. The Braves also won the regular season series with a 9-4 record. However, the Phillies have won all three previous postseason series with the Braves. Cristopher Sanchez (18-7, 2.91 ERA) will take the mound for Philadelphia, countered by Atlanta's Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

First pitch is at 2 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. This is the teams' first MLB postseason meeting since Philly won their 2023 NLDS matchup. Philadelphia is the -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Phillies odds, while the over/under is 7. Before making any Phillies vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Braves vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Phillies money line Phillies -117, Braves -102 Braves vs. Phillies over/under 7 runs Braves vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+153) Braves vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Braves vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Phillies vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Braves vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 7 combined runs at the best betting apps. Game 1 went over, marking the fourth straight meeting between these two which eclipsed the total. Across their last six matchups in Atlanta, the Over is undefeated with a 5-0-1 record. The Over has also hit in each of the Phillies' last four road games overall and is 5-2 over Atlanta's last seven home games.

Sanchez is a National League Cy Young contender but he's struggled as of late. After having a 2.52 ERA over his first 28 starts, Sanchez has a 5.12 mark over his last five starts. As for Mahle, he has a 4.91 ERA over the last 15 days, as both pitchers not being in the best of form projects to runs going on the scoreboard. The SportsLine model calls for 7.7 runs on average, giving value to the Over. Get the Phillies vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.