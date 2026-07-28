Phillies vs. Marlins odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, July 28 by proven model

A pair of NL East rivals will square off on Tuesday's MLB schedule as the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Miami Marlins. This is the second of a three-game set, with Miami (53-54) ending a 12-game losing streak with an 8-7 walk-off win on Monday. Philly (57-50) has now dropped to 3-7 since the All-Star break, including five losses over its last six games. Aaron Nola (3-8, 5.82 ERA) will start for the Phillies, countered by 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara (10-6, 4.01 ERA).

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami. The Marlins are -115 favorites on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Phillies odds, with the Phillies at -104. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Phillies vs. Marlins picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Marlins vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions for sports betting apps. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Marlins:

Marlins vs. Phillies money line Marlins -115, Phillies -104 Marlins vs. Phillies over/under 8 runs Marlins vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+161) Marlins vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Phillies vs. Marlins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Marlins vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. Each of the last three meetings between these teams have seen double-digit runs scored, with those three averaging 13.7 total runs. Overall this season, the Over is 5-3 across their eight matchups, and the starting pitchers indicate this should be a high-scoring affair.

The Over has hit in 59% of Alcantara's starts and 57% of Nola's starts. Both pitchers have been battered by the opposing lineups as Alcantara has allowed an .820 OPS to current Phillies batters, with the pitcher also coming off one of his worst starts of the year in allowing 5 ER last Wednesday. As for Nola, he's allowed a .300 batting average to Marlins batters, and no pitcher in the Senior Circuit has allowed more home runs (25) this season. The model projects the teams to combine for 9.8 total runs as the Over hits 60% of the time. Get the Marlins vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Marlins vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.