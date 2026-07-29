Phillies vs. Marlins odds, prediction, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, July 29 by proven model

The Miami Marlins will look for the series sweep when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday's MLB schedule. Miami (54-54) ended a 12-game losing streak by winning Monday's series opener before taking Tuesday's contest, 1-0, on a first inning Kyle Stowers homer. Philadelphia (57-51) is looking to avoid getting swept for the first time since late April. Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.31 ERA) will take the mound for Philly, countered by Ryan Gusto (0-2, 4.50 ERA).

First pitch is at 12:10 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami. Philly leads the season series with a 5-4 record. The Phillies are -159 favorites on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Marlins vs. Phillies odds, with Miami at +133. The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Phillies vs. Marlins picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Marlins vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Marlins vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions for sports betting apps. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Marlins:

Marlins vs. Phillies money line Phillies -159, Marlins +133 Marlins vs. Phillies over/under 8 runs Marlins vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+110) Marlins vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Marlins vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Phillies vs. Marlins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Marlins vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. Three of the last four meetings between these two have gone over, and familiar opponents have led to high-scoring affairs for Miami all season. The Over sports a 16-10-2 record, hitting in 62% of games, for the Marlins in divisional contests in 2026.

Gusto has been lit up by current Phillies batters, allowing them to have a .348 batting average and 1.075 OPS across 23 at bats. As for Luzardo, in his first visit to loanDepot park in May, he allowed 8 hits, which is the second-most he's given up all year. With both teams projected to score at least 4.0 runs, the value lies in backing the Over. Get the Marlins vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Marlins vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Marlins vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Marlins, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.