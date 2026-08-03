Phillies vs. Nationals prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Monday, Aug. 3 by proven model

National League East rivals battling for a wild-card spot meet when the Washington Nationals battle the Philadelphia Phillies in a key matchup on Monday night. Washington is coming off a 4-2 loss as the Atlanta Braves completed a sweep, while Philadelphia defeated Baltimore 8-0 on Sunday as it took two of three from the Orioles. The Nationals (55-58), who have lost five in a row, are 32-24 on the road this season. The Phillies (59-53), who have won two in a row, are 28-27 on their home field in 2026. Washington traded one of its top hitters on Sunday night in Luis Garcia, who is headed to the Yankees.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Phillies have won eight of the past 11 meetings between the teams. Philadelphia is a -153 favorite on the money line (risk $153 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Phillies odds, while the over/under, is 9.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Phillies money line Phillies -153, Nationals +135 Nationals vs. Phillies over/under 9.5 runs Nationals vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+136) Nationals vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Phillies streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nationals vs. Phillies predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nationals vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 9.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in four of the past seven head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in five of the past 10 Philadelphia games, with one push. The Over is also 61-46-6 in 113 Washington games this season, and 11-9-2 in 22 games in which Aaron Nola starts for the Phillies.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Nationals' James Wood and CJ Abrams. The Phillies, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh. The model projects the teams to combine for 10 total runs. Get the Nationals vs. Phillies money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Nationals vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Nationals vs. Phillies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nationals vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.