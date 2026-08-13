Phillies vs. Twins prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game picks for Thursday from proven model

After a three-year absence, MLB at Field of Dreams has returned. The Philadelphia Phillies (64-58) and Minnesota Twins (60-62) will face off on Thursday in the 2026 Field of Dreams Game, which takes its name after the iconic 1989 film. This spectacle was first held in 2021, with the second iteration a year later, before renovations at the ballpark led to its hiatus for a few years. The MLB Field of Dreams Game 2026 will be the first interleague matchup in this event's history. Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) will start for Philly, which has dropped two straight, countered by Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA), as his Twins are coming off a Wednesday victory over Baltimore. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, with the Twins serving as the designated home team. Minnesota is a -107 favorite on the money line (risk $107 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Phillies odds. The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Twins picks, or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Twins vs. Phillies predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on sports betting sites could have seen strong returns.

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Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Phillies and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Phillies money line Twins -107, Phillies -104 Twins vs. Phillies over/under 8.5 runs Twins vs. Phillies run line Phillies -1.5 (+151) Twins vs. Phillies picks See picks at SportsLine Twins vs. Phillies streaming Netflix

Top Phillies vs. Twins predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Twins vs. Phillies, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. This is the first of a three-game series, and each of the last four series openers have gone over for the Twins. Eclipsing the total has simply been par for the course for the Twins all year, as the Over sports a 64-50-8 record for them. That 56.1% rate is second highest in the AL and fourth highest in all of baseball.

The last 12 starts for Nola have usually ended up as high-scoring affairs as those games have averaged 10.7 total runs. The Over is 12-9-3 (57%) in games that Nola starts this season, with his 5.47 ERA playing a role in that. Bradley being on the mound should also lend itself to runs on the scoreboard as current Phillies batters are hitting .300 off him, with a 1.064 OPS, across 20 career at bats. The model projects Over 8.5 runs in 63.2% of simulations, forecasting 10.1 total runs on average. Get the Phillies vs. Twins money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Twins vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Twins 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.