The New York Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball at home this season, and they attempt to continue that trend when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. New York have posted a 15-4 record at Citi Field, winning five of its six series and sweeping three of them - including a four-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals in mid-April. The Mets lost three of four contests at home, however, before Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo homered during a four-run eighth inning on Sunday to lead the team to a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of their three-game set.

New York faces a tough test on Monday as Pittsburgh sends 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes (3-4, 2.77 ERA) to the mound. The 22-year-old right-hander, who also finished third in the voting for the NL Cy Young Award last year and became just the fifth rookie in major-league history to start in the All-Star Game, has lost back-to-back turns for the first time in his brief career despite allowing fewer than four runs in each outing.

The Mets counter with left-hander David Peterson (2-2, 3.04), who also is coming off a loss as he yielded four runs - two earned - over six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday. The 29-year-old has given up three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this season. Skenes has his total strikeouts prop set at 6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook and Peterson's is 5.5. Skenes' Over is at +100 and his Under is at -130, while Peterson's Over is -120 and his Under is -110.

The Mets have some powerful bats in their lineup as they are fourth in the NL this season with 51 home runs. Lindor and Pete Alonso both have gone deep nine times thus far, while Nimmo and Juan Soto have belted eight homers apiece. Alonso and Soto have the shortest odds to homer in the series opener at +400, with Lindor listed at +450. Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with eight blasts but missed Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves with lower-back tightness and is day-to-day, so the players on the team with the shortest odds to homer are Andrew McCutchen, Joey Bart and Alexander Canario at +500.

The Mets are -164 favorites (wager $164 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Pirates are +138 (wager $100 to win $138) underdogs. The total is 7, with the Under at +103 and the Over at -124.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Pirates-Mets on Monday.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES at NEW YORK METS | 5/12 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets -164

New York wins in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Pirates +1.5 (-173)

Pittsburgh covers in 62% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7

The Over hits in 63% of simulations

Projected score: Mets 4.8, Pirates 4.1