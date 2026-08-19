A matinee on the Wednesday MLB schedule will see Paul Skenes back on the mound as his Pittsburgh Pirates host the Detroit Tigers. Skenes (9-11, 3.88 ERA) had this start pushed back three days after struggling in recent outings as Pittsburgh (62-66) has split its last 10 games. Detroit will send Jackson Jobe (1-1, 6.23 ERA) to the mound as the righty makes his third start of the year. This is the rubber match after Detroit took Monday's contest, 8-5, with Pittsburgh then taking Tuesday's matchup 4-1. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET from PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Pirates have won five of the last six meetings. The latest Tigers vs. Pirates odds have Pittsburgh as the -150 favorite on the money line (risk $150 to win $100), while the over/under is 8. Before making any Pirates vs. Tigers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Tigers vs. Pirates predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on sports betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Pirates money line Pirates -150, Tigers +129 Tigers vs. Pirates over/under 8 runs Tigers vs. Pirates run line Pirates -1.5 (+143) Tigers vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Pirates vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. Pirates, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. Skenes hasn't been his usual dominant self and has a 6.52 ERA over his last four starts. On the season, the Over sports a 16-9 record when Skenes is on the mound, and the total has been surpassed far more often than not in all of Pittsburgh's games this season. The Over has hit at a rate of 58% (71-52-4), which is the second-highest clip in the majors.

This is just Jobe's third start of the year, but dating back to last season he has an unsightly 5.50 ERA over his last eight starts. Additionally, recent Tigers-Pirates games have been high-scoring affairs as the Over is 7-3 over these teams' last 10 matchups. SportsLine's 10,000 simulations forecast 8.9 combined runs, making the Over the side to back. Get the Pirates vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

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How to make Tigers vs. Pirates picks

After simulating every pitch of Pirates vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Pirates, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.