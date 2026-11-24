Two teams that engaged in a seven-game series in last year's playoffs will meet in a Tuesday NBA Cup East Group A matchup as the Detroit Pistons visit the Orlando Magic. Detroit (10-6) won that first-round series in the 2026 playoffs and is 1-1 in NBA Cup Group Play thus far as the Pistons look to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the year. Orlando (7-9) is the only team 3-0 in 2026 NBA Cup Group Play, though it's coming off a 20-point defeat to Washington on Sunday. Paolo Banchero (ankle) is out for Orlando. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. These teams split their four regular-season meetings a year ago. Detroit is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 211.5. Before making any Magic vs. Pistons picks, check out the Pistons vs. Magic predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Magic vs. Pistons 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Pistons vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Pistons spread: Pistons -2.5 Magic vs. Pistons over/under: 211.5 points Magic vs. Pistons money line: Pistons -130, Magic +115 Magic vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Magic vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pistons vs. Magic predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Magic vs. Pistons, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (211.5) on the best betting apps. Three of their last four regular season meetings in Orlando have gone over, in addition to three of the Magic's last four games overall surpassing the total. The Over sports a 4-1 across Detroit's last five games as road favorites.

Detroit has an efficient offense that ranks eighth in 3P percentage, and it's facing an opponent that could allow that ranking to rise as Orlando allows the second-highest 3P percentage. At the other end of the floor, Detroit is getting smashed on the glass with Jalen Duren sidelined as just four teams give up more offensive boards than the Pistons. Thus, both sides have pathways to put points on the scoreboard as the model calls for 219 total points. See the Pistons vs. Magic spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Magic vs. Pistons picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Pistons line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.