Division leaders square off when the Detroit Pistons take on the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Detroit is coming off a 137-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday, while San Antonio defeated Utah 110-102 on Sunday. The Pistons (8-4), who lead the Central Division, are 5-2 on the road this season. The Spurs (12-2), who lead the Southwest Division, are 5-2 on their home court. Detroit will be without Duncan Robinson (thigh) and Jalen Duren (hamstring), while Tobias Harris (calf) will be out for San Antonio. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. San Antonio is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Pistons vs. Spurs odds, while the over/under is 222.5. Before making any Pistons vs. Spurs picks, check out the Pistons vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Pistons vs. Spurs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Spurs vs. Pistons:

Spurs vs. Pistons spread: Spurs -9.5 Spurs vs. Pistons over/under: 222.5 points Spurs vs. Pistons money line: Spurs -395, Pistons +312 Spurs vs. Pistons picks: See picks at SportsLine Spurs vs. Pistons streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pistons vs. Spurs predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Pistons vs. Spurs, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (222.5) on the best betting apps. The Under is 6-3-1 over the last 10 meetings between the teams. The Under has also hit in seven of the last 10 San Antonio games. Both teams have top-10 defenses. The Spurs allow 105.9 points per game, third-best in the league, while the Pistons are giving up 110.3, eighth-best.

The model projects six Pistons players will score in double figures, led by 25.7 on average by Cade Cunningham. Five Spurs players are projected to eclipse 10 points, led by Victor Wembanyama at 24.5. The model projects 217 total points, as the Under hits in 57% of simulations. See the Pistons vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pistons vs. Spurs picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Pistons vs. Spurs, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pistons vs. Spurs line to back, all from the model that has returned nearly $19,000 on top-rated NBA picks since 2018, and find out.