The Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers in an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday night, with the winner taking first place in the conference standings. Detroit picked up a 106-93 road win at Philadelphia on Oct. 25, and the Pistons are 2.5-point home favorites on Wednesday. The Pistons continue to play without starting center Jalen Duren (hamstring). Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tipoff for 76ers vs. Pistons is set for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. SportsLine's proven computer model has analyzed Pistons vs. 76ers and revealed its 76ers vs. Pistons prediction, and you can also read our NBA betting preview for Wednesday's matchup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Pistons vs. 76ers betting preview

Detroit (6-1) and Philadelphia (7-1) have the two best records in the Eastern Conference, with Philadelphia's lone loss coming in the first head-to-head meeting. The 76ers were 1.5-point home underdogs in that game, and Pistons star Cade Cunningham scored 26 points in the win. Philadelphia point guard Tyrese Maxey led his team with 29 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The 76ers won their next three games by five points each before cruising to a 126-107 win over Chicago on Monday. Detroit is on a three-game winning streak following its lone loss, which came against the Knicks last Tuesday. The Pistons are 2.5-point home favorites in the 76ers vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 218.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

76ers vs. Pistons picks, best bets

Pistons -136

Paul Reed (Pistons) Over 12.5 points

Pistons -136

Detroit finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, and it is on track to repeat that effort again this season. The Pistons have a chance to take over solo first place with a win on Wednesday. They took a 12-point lead after the first quarter in the first head-to-head matchup and never looked back, maintaining a solid lead throughout the game. SportsLine's computer model has Detroit winning by four points in its latest simulations, with the outright win hitting 59% of the time. Bet on Pistons vs. 76ers at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Paul Reed (Pistons) Over 12.5 points

Reed continues to step up with Duren sidelined, scoring in double figures four straight games. He had 22 points against the Knicks last week before scoring 16 in a win over the Hornets. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.4 points per game and has played at least 28 minutes in three straight outings. SportsLine's model has Reed finishing with 15.7 points across 33 minutes on Wednesday, providing some cushion at this number. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on 76ers vs. Pistons: