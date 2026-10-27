The New York Knicks host the Detroit Pistons in an early-season Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday night, as New York tries to pick up its first win of the season. Meanwhile, Detroit is off to a 3-0 start after beating the 76ers on Sunday. The Knicks are 4.5-point home favorites in the Knicks vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 218.5. Pistons center Jalen Duren is out tonight with a hamstring injury. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tipoff for Knicks vs. Pistons is set for 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. SportsLine's proven computer model and one of its experts have analyzed Pistons vs. Knicks and revealed their Knicks vs. Pistons prediction, and you can also read our NBA betting preview for Tuesday's matchup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Pistons vs. Knicks betting preview

It has been a disappointing start to the season for the defending champion Knicks, who have lost three straight games to open the campaign. They fell to the 76ers, Celtics and Magic in a trio of single-digit losses, becoming the first defending champion to start 0-3 since the 2011-12 Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging a team-high 22.7 points per game so far this season.

Detroit has faced a brutal schedule through the first week of the season, but it has come away unblemished with wins over the Celtics, Heat and 76ers. The Pistons knocked off Philadelphia behind a 26-point showing from Cade Cunningham, despite playing without All-Star center Jalen Duren, who will miss at least two weeks due to a strained hamstring. The Knicks are 4.5-point home favorites in the Knicks vs. Pistons odds, while the over/under is 218.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks vs. Pistons picks, best bets

Pistons +4.5

Josh Hart (Knicks) Over 7.5 rebounds

Pistons +4.5 (-110)

The Pistons are off to a blistering 3-0 start, while the Knicks are still looking for their first victory of the season. The Pistons enter tonight's contest averaging 118.3 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA. Defensively, Detroit has been disruptive through its first three games, holding opponents to 105.7 points per contest. In addition, the Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings against New York. SportsLine's model has Detroit covering the spread in 53% of simulations. Bet on Pistons vs. Knicks at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Josh Hart (Knicks) Over 7.5 rebounds (+102)

Josh Hart has been an effective rebounder early this season. He's averaging 9.0 rebounds per game and has finished with at least seven rebounds in all three of his outings. Hart has averaged at least 7.4 rebounds per game in each of his last four seasons, and SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 9.2 rebounds on Tuesday. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Knicks vs. Pistons: