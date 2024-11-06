Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Commanders WHEN Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET WHERE Northwest Stadium | Landover, Maryland HOW CBS

When the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, it will be one of only two games on the NFL Week 10 schedule between teams with at least six wins on the season. Sunday Night Football between the Lions and Texans is the other, and while this is an early kickoff on Sunday, it’s still a marquee game between two division leaders.

The Steelers come off the bye week on a three-game winning streak and also added wide receiver Mike Williams at the NFL trade deadline, sending a fifth-round pick to the New York Jets. Pittsburgh had been rumored to be in the market for a WR since the summer and finally landed one to help QB Russell Wilson.

Meanwhile, the Commanders were also active at the trade deadline. Washington struck a deal with New Orleans to acquire top cornerback Marshon Lattimore. New Orleans will receive a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, while the Saints send the Commanders Lattimore and a fifth-round pick, according to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones.

It’s a boost to the Commanders’ pass defense that still ranks 26th in dropback success rate allowed this season, a more predictive advanced stat than passing yards allowed. Lattimore has been nursing a hamstring, and his status needs to be monitored for this weekend.

Key players to monitor with injuries include Commanders starting RB Brian Robinson (hamstring), who was close last week after three limited practices but ultimately ruled out. For the Steelers, it should be a pretty clean injury report this week coming off the bye. Pittsburgh center Zach Frazier (ankle), tackle Dylan Cook (foot), linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) did not play in Week 8.

The odds for this game at some of the top online sportsbooks have the Commanders favored around a field goal, with the best money line price currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Market FanDuel BetMGM Caesars Steelers spread +3 (-114) +3 (-115) +3 (-115) Commanders spread -3 (-106) -3 (-105) -3 (-105) Steelers money line +138 +130 +130 Commanders money line -164 -155 -155 Over Over 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Under Under 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Commanders

Jayden Daniels is having one of the best rookie seasons by NFL QBs. By advanced metrics, he’s No. 1 among all quarterbacks by EPA+CPOE composite score. He’s also No. 6 by success rate among QBs with at least 300 plays.

Overall, the Commanders followed up their Hail Mary win over the Bears with a fairly dominating win over the Giants. While the final score read 27-22, Washington had another very efficient week on offense with 6.0 yards per play, and held leads of 14 point both at halftime and entering the fourth quarter. The Commanders also led by 11 with less than four minutes left in the game. Washington heads into Week 10 on a three-game winning streak and having won seven of its past eight games.

When the Commanders have the ball in this game, it’s the No. 1 offense by EPA per play and No. 3 by success rate against a Steelers defense that ranks No. 6 and No. 10 in those metrics, respectively. Despite having T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ pass rush may be overrated in this matchup, too, ranking just 15th in pressure rate, with the Commanders’ offensive line sitting seventh in composite pass blocking ratings.

Pittsburgh’s defensive metrics appear to be boosted by its run defense, as it ranks only 13th in dropback Success Rate. That’s still above average, but perhaps not the elite defense some think.

It’s also fair to question the quarterbacks this Steelers defense has faced to amass these defensive rankings:

Kirk Cousins (in his first game off a torn Achilles)

Bo Nix

Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke

Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco

Dak Prescott

Aidan O’Connell

Aaron Rodgers

Daniel Jones

When the Steelers have the ball, the Commanders may have an answer with an improving defense led by respected defensive mind Dan Quinn in his first year as head coach in Washington. While D.C.’s defensive metrics are poor overall on the season, it’s a far more optimistic outlook in recent weeks.

Since Week 4, the Commanders defense ranks No. 7 in EPA per play allowed and No. 1 in dropback success rate, a shocking revelation considering preseason expectations, with even more reason for optimism after trading for Lattimore.

In a wide-open NFC race, the Commanders are firmly in the mix while their rating in the NFL betting market has not yet fully adjusted to the potential ceiling with this squad.

Why bet on the Steelers

Those bullish on the Steelers have to be believers in what they are seeing in this offense after the switch at quarterback from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson.

Since Wilson took over in Week 7, this is an offense that ranks top five in EPA per play (.107). It’s an admittedly small sample, but it’s also upside most didn’t dream of happening with this offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, at least putting it in the range of outcomes for this unit to keep pace with Daniels and the Commanders.

In those two games (against the Jets and Giants), though, there are still some boom-or-bust warning signs with Wilson. On the ground, the Steelers with Wilson at QB are fourth by EPA but 18th by success rate. On dropbacks, it’s 11th by EPA and 23rd by Success Rate. While EPA shows how explosive an offense can be on any given down, Success Rate measures how consistent a unit is on a down-to-down basis.

Generally speaking, there is more volatility and variance in EPA than success rate. For example, EPA may measure how high a team’s ceiling is but success rate may be a better indicator of how high or low the floor is.

Those interested in betting on the Steelers will also hope for a healthier offensive line than in recent games against an underrated Commanders pass rush that ranks No. 8 in pressure rate.

Best bet for Steelers vs. Commanders: Washington -2.5 (-118, DraftKings)

The only thing that has really held this Commanders offense back has been some weeks of poor red zone efficiency, which is generally high variance week to week.

Washington has only been 3-for-9 converting red zone possessions into touchdowns over the past two weeks and 40% over the past three weeks. That’s despite ranking No. 3 in the NFL on the season and over the last three games in yards per play.

Buying low on a highly efficient offense that could see some positive red zone regression, especially one with a mobile quarterback, is generally good process.

It’s a reasonable bet to make this week, getting the Commanders under the key number of three at DraftKings Sportsbook, even if it’s a little more juice than the standard -110.