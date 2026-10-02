Pittsburgh enters Friday's ACC showdown in Blacksburg, Va., on a four-game winning streak, most recently throttling Bucknell 59-0 in its non-conference finale behind sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel. Now, the Panthers (4-0) head to Lane Stadium as slight road underdogs to take on James Franklin and Virginia Tech. The Hokies (4-0) have been equally impressive, winning road games at Maryland and Boston College while outscoring opponents 153-64, with junior quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer providing steady production under center in what has been a standout start to the 2026 season. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. The Hokies are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Pitt vs. Virginia Tech odds. The over/under for total points is 54.5. Virginia Tech is the -142 favorite on the money line. Before making any Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the Pitt vs. Virginia Tech predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Pitt vs. Virginia Tech odds

Pitt vs. Virginia Tech spread Virginia Tech -2.5 Pitt vs. Virginia Tech over/under 54.5 points Pitt vs. Virginia Tech money line Virginia Tech -129, Pitt +118 Pitt vs. Virginia Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Pitt vs. Virginia Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech predictions

After simulating Pitt vs. Virginia Tech 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 54.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit Pittsburgh's last three games. The Under also hit in Virginia Tech's last game.

Ethan Grunkemeyer and the Virginia Tech offense have been solid, but Pitt's defense held UCF to just seven points and Syracuse to 13 this season, giving the model reason to project a lower-scoring outcome in this ACC Friday night matchup. The advanced model calls for 53 combined points to be scored, making the Under the call in slightly more than 50% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Pitt vs. Virginia Tech picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Virginia Tech vs. Pitt, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 34-25 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.