The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. UCF (4-3) will host Baylor (4-3) in college football on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the NBA, it's Knicks vs. 76ers and Lakers vs. Warriors as part of a 10-game slate. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Baylor is currently trading at $0.54 per share to win outright on the road, while UCF is trading at $0.47 per share. The NBA Cup will begin with 10 group play matchups on Friday including the Los Angeles Lakers (4-1) vs. the Golden State Warriors (2-3) at 10:00 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. UCF trading preview

Baylor faces a two-game losing skid following a 17-6 loss to TCU in Week 7 and a 25-24 loss at Kansas in Week 8. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 236 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 20 of 31 passing and finished as the Bears' leading rusher with 47 yards on 11 attempts during last week's loss to the Jayhawks.

UCF had the biggest upset win of Week 8 with a 39-31 home win against then-No. 2 BYU in double overtime. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 293 yards and three touchdown on 25 of 41 passing, which included two touchdown passes in overtime, and recorded 35 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts.

Baylor is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by two or more points, while UCF is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by one point or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Lakers vs. Warriors preview

The Lakers defeated the Warriors, 127-105, during their first matchup on NBA Opening Night. Luka Dončić leads the NBA in scoring with 36.0 points per game, having previously scored 28 in Los Angeles' first win against Golden State.

The Warriors have bounced back from a 0-3 start with wins against the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves this week. Stephen Curry leads Golden State with 28.8 points per game and is averaging 3.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in four appearances.

The Lakers are currently trading at $0.49 per share to win by four or more points, while the Warriors are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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