The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL slate continues with Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Cincinnati to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Sunday's NFL Expert Predictions

Steelers vs. Bengals: Bengals to win by more than 3.5 points

R.J. White's analysis likes Cincinnati at home. "The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period. Even considering the success the Steelers offense had in the first meeting, it's going to be tough for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep up with that kind of attack. It took a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to ultimately give Pittsburgh the win in that game, and that was with Cincinnati running shotgun less than 50% of the time on offense. I'm penciling the Bengals in for 30+ points until someone shows they can be stopped, and I'd make this line Bengals -6," White said.

Both teams are 6-2, and Cincinnati is 2-1 at home. The Bengals have scored 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0, with Joe Burrow completing 219 of 296 passes for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. Aaron Rodgers has completed 175 of 288 passes for 1,871 yards and 13 touchdowns for Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have allowed 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek and cornerbacks Brandin Echols and Doneiko Slaughter are out for Pittsburgh. On Polymarket, Cincinnati trades at $0.64 per share to win and Pittsburgh trades at $0.37 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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