The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate will feature three major rivalries, including Chiefs vs. Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET, Eagles vs. Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bears vs. Lions at 1 p.m. ET. More than 55.5 points scored in Bears vs. Lions is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Bills have sole possession of first place in the AFC East with a four-game lead over the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are tied with the Denver Broncos for first in the AFC West, though the Broncos hold the tiebreaker with a better winning percentage against common opponents. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chiefs vs. Bills prediction

Bills running back James Cook III, who led the NFL in rushing in 2025 and rushing touchdowns in 2024, enters Week 12 ranked second with 1,060 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 209 carries. The Chiefs will be without running back Kenneth Walker III, who is fifth among NFL players with 872 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 rushing attempts and will look to rookie Emmitt Johnson.

The Bills are trading at $0.55 per share to win by three or more points, while the Chiefs are trading at $0.46 per share to lose by two points or fewer or win outright at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Eagles vs. Cowboys prediction

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley recorded a season-best 75 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts last Sunday, having been limited to just five starts in 2026 due to multiple injuries. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off another big performance with 11 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown in a 51-30 win against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The Cowboys are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by nine or more points, while the Eagles are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by eight points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bears vs. Lions prediction

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 118 all-purpose yards during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gibbs recorded 98 yards and two touchdowns on 23 rushing attempts, as well as four receptions for 20 yards. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is searching for his first win against the Lions, having gone winless in his first four games. Williams threw for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 15 of 23 passing in Week 11.

The Bears currently trading at $0.53 per share to win outright on the road, while the Lions are trading at $0.48 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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