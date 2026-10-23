The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. World Series Game 1 features the Tampa Bay Rays against the Milwaukee Brewers at 8 p.m. ET. Fewer than 5.5 combined runs in Rays vs. Brewers is trading at $0.40 per share on Polymarket, and Milwaukee to win is trading at $0.63 per share. Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski is facing Rays starter Nick Martinez. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Friday Polymarket predictions

Fewer than 5.5 combined runs

Micah Roberts' analysis points to a low scoring Game 1. "The Brewers entered the postseason with baseball's best record and continued their dominant run with a 7-1 playoff record, highlighted by a sweep of the two time defending World Champion Dodgers. These two teams haven't met since early April, when Milwaukee took two of three from Tampa Bay. With Game 1 likely featuring a pitching duel between Jacob Misiorowski and Drew Rasmussen, everything points to a low scoring game. Although Milwaukee claimed an 8-2 victory in their April matchup, Rasmussen has adjusted over the course of the year after Tampa Bay dropped his first two outings of the season. I anticipate a tight 1-1 tie heading into the sixth inning, putting the pressure on both bullpens to keep the score down, playing small ball," Roberts said.

Drew Rasmussen made 30 starts this season with 174 strikeouts in 172 innings and a 2.67 ERA, and he has 23 strikeouts and three earned runs in 21 innings over three postseason starts. Milwaukee finished 103-59 and Tampa Bay finished 98-64. On Polymarket, fewer than 5.5 combined runs trades at $0.40 per share, and more than 5.5 combined runs trades at $0.61 per share. Trade on Rays vs. Brewers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Brewers to beat Rays

Jacob Misiorowski is the reason to look at Milwaukee in Game 1. The Brewers starter went 16-5 this season with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP, and he struck out 252 batters in 174 2/3 innings. He has a 3.24 ERA in two postseason starts, with 11 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee also won the season series against Tampa Bay, 2-1, with 6-2 and 8-2 wins after losing the opener 3-2. The Brewers have the home field at American Family Field for Game 1. On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.63 per share to win, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.38 per share. Trade on Rays vs. Brewers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.