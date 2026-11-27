The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. An NFL game and several college football Rivalry Week matchups will be featured on the Black Friday slate as the Denver Broncos (8-2) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at 3 p.m. ET and No. 3 Texas (9-2) faces Texas A&M (4-7) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas would clinch a spot in the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia with a victory on Friday, while A&M is seeking its first victory against a ranked opponent. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Broncos vs. Steelers prediction

The Broncos took sole possession of first place in the AFC West after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills, 13-10, on Thanksgiving Night. Denver is currently on a six-game winning streak, which was capped off by a 38-24 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Steelers benched and subsequently released four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback, entering Friday's game with a 9-9-1 career record as a starter, including an 8-5-1 record with the Steelers, and 4,927 yards, 30 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 38 total appearances.

The Broncos are currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by five or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction

Texas enters Rivalry Week on a five-game winning streak capped off by a 45-3 victory against Arkansas last Saturday. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 25 passing, with wide receiver Emmett Mosley V finishing with eight receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M enters Friday's matchup on a four-game losing streak, which was capped off by a 28-7 loss to Oklahoma. Quarterback Brady Hart threw for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 8 of 20 passing, while the Aggies combined for 54 yards on 32 rushing attempts in the loss.

Texas is currently trading at $0.53 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Texas A&M is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by 10 points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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