The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Monday Night Football has the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win, and the game's combined points trade at $0.49 per share for more than 39.5. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Monday's NFL Expert Predictions

Chargers vs. Ravens: Chargers to lose by fewer than 4.5 points

Mike Tierney's analysis likes Los Angeles to keep it close. "Even though they have been torn asunder by injuries, the Chargers are too talented to never win. If not now, then when? The Ravens slink into the matchup after three consecutive defeats of 20 or more points and miss QB Lamar Jackson dearly. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is cramming for a start. Their tepid pass rush might not capitalize on L.A.'s porous O-line, which could spare Justin Herbert from his usual rash of suffered sacks. Herbert is coping with an ailing hand, but no one in the QB colony is tougher. He can find the end zone against a defense that has allowed 34.7 ppg over the last three weeks," Tierney said.

Los Angeles is 0-8, including 0-4 on the road, and its last five games ended in losses of 44-22 against Houston, 24-9 at the Los Angeles Rams, 22-6 at Kansas City, 23-17 against Denver and 30-23 at Seattle. Herbert has completed 144 of 235 passes for 1,591 yards and six touchdowns with 11 interceptions, and running back Omarion Hampton has rushed for 369 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and it is coming off a 33-10 loss against Jacksonville after a 36-10 loss at Buffalo and a 35-13 loss against Cincinnati. Running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 689 yards and eight touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers has 43 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns. On Polymarket, Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win and Los Angeles trades at $0.32 per share. Baltimore winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No, and the No side is the market for Baltimore winning by 4 points or fewer or Los Angeles winning. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:





Chargers vs. Ravens: Fewer than 39.5 combined points

Neither offense has scored much lately. Los Angeles has scored 77 points over its last five games, averaging 15.4, and was held to 9 points at the Rams and 6 at Kansas City. Baltimore has scored 73 points over its last five games, averaging 14.6, and has scored 13 or fewer points in four of them. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey is out for the Chargers, and Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve for the Ravens. Both defenses have struggled too, and four of Baltimore's last five games and three of Los Angeles' finished with more than 39.5 combined points. On Polymarket, the game's combined points trade at $0.49 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No for more than 39.5, and the No side is the fewer than 39.5 combined points market. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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