The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday Night Football has the Washington Commanders visiting the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. On Polymarket, the Giants to win by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.48 per share for Yes and $0.52 per share for No, and the game's combined points trade at $0.52 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday Expert Predictions

Commanders vs. Giants: Commanders to lose by two points or less

R.J. White's analysis likes Washington to stay within two points. "The Giants are in the driver's seat in the NFC East after beating the Eagles, but it was a relatively unimpressive win against a decimated rival. The Commanders hung tough with the Rams for three quarters and played well on both sides of the ball despite key injuries, particularly at WR and DL. With the Giants' rushing attack flopping last week, I'm going to back the 'dog with the much better QB in this matchup in Jayden Daniels, who has yet to throw an interception this year. J.J. McCarthy started to turn back into a pumpkin against the Eagles, taking five sacks while throwing just 19 passes, and if his injury keeps him out Thursday, Jameis Winston is a turnover machine," White said.

Washington is 2-5-1 and 0-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams after a 27-10 win against Philadelphia and a 27-27 tie against the Giants on Oct. 11. Jayden Daniels has completed 115 of 180 passes for 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs has 30 catches for 303 yards and five touchdowns. New York is 5-2-1 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 19-11 win at Philadelphia after a 27-21 win at Houston. Jameis Winston has completed 96 of 166 passes for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver Malik Nabers has 53 catches for 648 yards and two touchdowns. J.J. McCarthy is questionable, and running back Cam Skattebo is out. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.56 per share to win and Washington trades at $0.45 per share. New York winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No, and the No side is the Commanders to lose by two points or less market. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Commanders vs. Giants: Fewer than 41 combined points

Both offenses have had trouble reaching the 40s together lately. Three of Washington's last five games finished with fewer than 41 combined points, at 33, 37, and 40, and one of New York's did, at 30. The Commanders have scored 97 points across their last five games, an average of 19.4, and the Giants' last two wins came by scores of 19-11 and 27-21. Lucas Patrick, Treylon Burks and Colson Yankoff are out for Washington, and Malik Harrison is questionable for New York. On Polymarket, the game's combined points trade at $0.52 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 40.5, and the fewer than 40.5 side is the fewer than 41 combined points market. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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